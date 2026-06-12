A Father's Hope Renewed Through Lifesaving Nutrition Support

MENAFN - 3BL) Before sunrise each day, Gebremedihin Gebrekidan walks to his small farm in Gera Kebele, Walwa village, Abergelle Yichila woreda, in Ethiopia's Tigray region. A widower and father of six, he carries the full responsibility of parenting in an area repeatedly affected by drought and the lingering impacts of conflict in northern Ethiopia.

Despite his relentless effort, the harvest from his land only sustains his family for four to five months each year. The remainder of the year is marked by struggle, scarcity, and uncertainty. Yet Gebremedihin continues to do everything possible to provide for his children.

A Child's Sudden Illness

The most difficult moment of his life came when his four-year-old son, Adhen Gebremedihin, suddenly fell seriously ill. His body began to swell and he developed a fever. Alarmed and desperate, Gebremedihin first took him to a nearby health post, but the severity of the condition required urgent referral to Yichila Primary Hospital.

“I was deeply sad,” he recalled quietly.“When I lost my wife, I lost many things. At that moment, I felt like I was losing my child too.”

The diagnosis confirmed his worst fear: severe acute malnutrition. Although Gebremedihin had been feeding his children with whatever food was available, it was not enough. The situation was even more painful because his son had previously been treated for the same condition only months earlier.

“I felt like I had failed to feed my own child,” he said.

Lifesaving Treatment and Renewed Hope

Hope returned when Adhen was admitted and began receiving treatment free of charge through support from the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) For three weeks, he received intensive medical care while his father stayed by his side. During this period, Gebremedihin was also supported with meals, easing the burden of his stay.

For a father who had left his farm unattended, the support meant everything. Each day brought visible improvement in his son's condition.

“I was very happy to see my son improving,” he said with relief.“I left my farm work for more than three weeks, and I knew no one was taking care of it. But I did not mind because my son is my priority.”

Strengthening Health Services in Crisis Contexts

Yichila Primary Hospital serves more than 180,000 people across six woredas and treats approximately 30 malnourished children every month. According to Nuredin Mohammed, Nutrition and Stabilization Centre focal person, recurring droughts and poor harvests continue to drive severe food insecurity in the area.

Through the ECHO supported“Integrated Multi-Sector Emergency Response to Populations Affected by Conflict and Violence” project, Action Against Hunger provided essential medicines, medical equipment, transportation support, and meals for caregivers. Health workers also received training to strengthen their capacity to manage severe acute malnutrition and save more lives.

“For us as health professionals, it is heartbreaking to see children suffer while we know they can be treated,” he explained.“Before this support, the hospital faced shortages of medicine, equipment, water, sanitation materials, and even food for caregivers.”

“We are the first to feel healed when we see children recover,” Nuredin added with a smile.“Many parents do not immediately connect swollen bodies with lack of proper food. Some first turn to traditional healers. But when they see recovery, they regain hope.”

Restoring Health, Dignity, and Resilience

Health workers continue to advise families to feed children as frequently as possible with available food and to ensure safe drinking water. However, for many households in drought-affected communities, survival remains a daily struggle. Gebremedihin hold onto hope for his son's future.

“I want my child to become a Prime Minister,” he said.

Through this project, urgent humanitarian assistance is reaching families facing crisis, enabling children to survive and recover through nutrition treatment, healthcare, safe water, and sanitation services. In Abergelle Yichila woreda alone, more than 300 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition received life-saving treatment in 2025. Behind each number is a child fighting for recovery and a parent refusing to give up hope.

Beyond emergency response, the project is also strengthening local health systems, improving access to essential services, and promoting better nutrition and hygiene practices. These efforts are helping communities not only survive the current crisis but also build resilience for the future.

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Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 26.5 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across over 55 countries, our 8,500+ dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.