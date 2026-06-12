Complimentary Webinar: What Do ASC's New Standards Mean For Aquaculture?

What do ASC's New Standards Mean for Aquaculture?

Tuesday, June 30th, 2026

8:00 AM PT | 11:00 AM ET

The newly aligned ASC Farm Standard version 1.0.1 represents a significant step forward in advancing responsible aquaculture practices, introducing updated requirements, processes, and expectations for certified farms.

While the standard officially comes into effect on August 1, 2026, the ASC has established a two-year transition period. During this time, aquaculture operations can voluntarily undergo assessments against the new standard, allowing farms, consultants, and stakeholders to prepare for future compliance and better understand what's ahead.

Join us on Tuesday, June 30th for an informational session with Brian Ahlers, Technical Sales Manager, as he walks through the key elements of the updated standard. Attendees will gain clarity on the changes, explore the assessment process, and learn how to successfully navigate the transition toward the future state of ASC certification.