Russia National Day
On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.
The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries.
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