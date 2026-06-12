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Russia National Day

Russia National Day


2026-06-12 02:02:35
(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day.

The United States remains committed to advancing a peaceful solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. We remain hopeful that a durable peace will pave the way toward a more prosperous future for the Russian people and a more constructive relationship between our two countries.

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U.S. Department of State

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