The Future of Cue Sports Takes Center Stage in Oslo,Norway.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Players from around the world gather in Oslo as the WPA Junior (U19) and Parasport Heyball World Championships showcase a new generation of talent, inclusion, and global opportunity.

Oslo, Norway., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Players from around the world gather in Norway as the WPA Junior (U19) and Parasport Heyball World Championships showcase a new generation of talent, inclusion, and global opportunity.







As matches begin in Oslo, organizers, athletes, and supporters hope the championships will inspire a new generation of players while showcasing the sport's unique ability to unite people around the world.

The world's attention is on Oslo as the WPA Junior (U19) and Parasport Heyball World Championships officially begin at the Norwegian School of Sport Sciences, bringing together athletes whose stories extend far beyond competition.

While championships are often defined by medals and rankings, the 2026 WPA Junior and Parasport World Championships are highlighting something even more significant: the future of cue sports itself.

From ambitious junior players balancing academics and athletic excellence to parasport competitors demonstrating extraordinary resilience and determination, the event showcases a sport that continues to break barriers and bring people together across age, nationality, language, culture, and physical ability.

"In a world often divided by differences, cue sports continues to bring people to the same table," said Ishaun Singh President of WPA.

"These championships represent more than competition. They represent opportunity, inclusion, friendship, and the power of sport to create connections that transcend borders."

Athletes from multiple continents have arrived in Oslo to compete in one of the most diverse and inclusive cue sports events ever staged. The combined championships place junior development and parasport excellence on the same global platform, reinforcing the World Pool Association's commitment to accessibility and growth across all levels of the sport.

Throughout the week, WPALive will broadcast all 20 tables, as well as presenting a special editorial series focused on the athletes behind the scoreboards.

The series will explore three key themes:

* Youth Pathways – featuring emerging junior athletes whose dedication, education, and commitment are shaping the next generation of cue sports.

* Inclusion and Parasport – spotlighting athletes whose journeys demonstrate the accessibility of cue sports and the power of perseverance.

* Why Cue Sports Deserves a Bigger Global Platform – bringing together voices from across the championships to discuss the sport's future, global growth, and increasing international recognition.

Among the athletes featured are students, future leaders, community advocates, and competitors who have overcome significant personal challenges to reach the world stage.

Their stories reflect a broader truth: cue sports is one of the few sporting environments where competitors of different ages, backgrounds, and abilities can participate within a truly inclusive global community.

As matches begin in Oslo, organizers, athletes, and supporters hope the championships will inspire a new generation of players while showcasing the sport's unique ability to unite people around the world.

The championships will be broadcast globally through reaching audiences across more than 127 countries and territories.

“Over the coming days, viewers will witness world-class competition, but perhaps more importantly, they will discover the stories of the individuals helping shape the future of cue sports" said Glenn Weiland President of

Because these championships are not simply about who wins.

They are about who is welcomed.

They are about who is inspired.

And they are about proving that great sport belongs to everyone.

ABOUT

WPALive is the world's leading dedicated cue sports streaming platform, delivering live and on-demand coverage of international competitions to audiences in more than 127 countries. Through innovative broadcasting, storytelling, and athlete-focused content, WPALive is committed to growing cue sports globally and bringing fans closer to the people behind the game.

Athletes from multiple continents have arrived in Oslo to compete in one of the most diverse and inclusive cue sports events ever staged.

About World Pool Association

ABOUT THE WORLD POOL ASSOCIATION (WPA) Founded in 1987, the WPA is the international governing body for Pool, representing federations from six continents. A founding member of the World Confederation of Billiards Sports (WCBS), recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the WPA is committed to fair play, global development, and excellence in cue sports and sets world standard rules, sanctions international competition, and publishes official global rankings, ensuring the integrity and consistency of the sport worldwide.

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Glenn Weiland

Media Relations

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: