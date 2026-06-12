Bitmart Delivers A Real 40% Spacex (SPCX) Allocation To Every Ipoprime Subscriber - Bspcx Now Tradable, No Lock-Up

As much of the market refunds users in full, BitMart secured a primary SpaceX (SPCX) allocation and delivered a share to every participant - tradable now at real Nasdaq prices



VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitMart, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, today announced that bSPCX, the tokenized fund interest linked to SpaceX (Nasdaq: SPCX) offered through BitMart IPOPrime, will open for trading on BitMart's secondary market once liquidity conditions are met, following SpaceX's Nasdaq debut this morning at a $135 IPO price.

The story today is securing your share. Demand for SpaceX exposure far outran supply, and a number of platforms were unable to secure an allocation and have moved to refund participants in full. BitMart secured a primary allocation and distributed it across every IPOPrime subscriber - no participant walked away empty-handed. Each subscriber's commitment was filled on a pro-rata basis (~ 40 % average fill), with any unfilled balance returned.

Because bSPCX carries no underlying lock-up, holders can trade and exit immediately at real Nasdaq-referenced prices - not a synthetic index, not a six-month wait.

Nenter Chow, Global CEO, BitMart: "When demand outruns supply, access is the whole game. We secured our allocation and made sure every subscriber got a share - and with no lock-up, they can act on it today, not six months from now."

Learn more about bSPCX and BitMart IPOPrime at .

bSPCX represents tokenized interests in a fund that holds real SpaceX equity, sourced via leading investment bank allocations. This is not an offer to purchase equity in SpaceX, Inc. BitMart is not affiliated with or endorsed by SpaceX. Trading involves risk; past performance does not guarantee future results. See full terms at.

About BitMart

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform with more than 13 million users worldwide. Consistently ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, BitMart offers over 1,700 trading pairs with competitive fees. Committed to continuous innovation and financial inclusivity, BitMart empowers users globally to trade seamlessly. Get started with BitMart here.

Disclaimer:

The information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any financial assets. All information is provided in good faith. However, we make no representation or warranty of any kind, express or implied, regarding the accuracy, adequacy, validity, reliability, availability or completeness of such information.

All crypto investments, including earnings, are highly speculative in nature and involve substantial risk of loss. Past, hypothetical, or simulated performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The value of digital currencies can go up or down and there can be a substantial risk in buying, selling, holding, or trading digital currencies. You should carefully consider whether trading or holding digital currencies is suitable for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. BitMart does not provide any investment, legal or tax advice.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at