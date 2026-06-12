SLT-MOBITEL Mcash Enables Govpay For Traffic Fines And Government Payments

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLT‐MOBITEL mCash, Sri Lanka's pioneering mobile money service, announced the integration of GovPay, Government Digital Payment Platform designed to streamline and modernize public service delivery.

The integration of GovPay into mCash is a national initiative combining GovPay's ability to process real-time payments to government institutions from traffic fine to local government taxes for over 4,000 public services with mCash's extensive reach, Sri Lanka is accelerating the digital economy agenda, strengthening financial inclusion, and modernizing public service delivery. The initiative bridges citizens, government, and technology, turning regular payments into a driver of national productivity, inclusion, and trust.

Mobitel customers can simply dial #111# to register for mCash, download the mCash App via Android, iOS, or Huawei AppGallery, and instantly begin making secure digital government payments through GovPay. In addition, any customer can visit a nearby Mobitel reload outlet to make GovPay payments conveniently over the counter.

GovPay, a collaborative initiative of the Ministry of Digital Economy, ICTA (renamed to GovTech) and LankaPay, facilitates payments to over 280 government organizations for over 4,090 citizen services. Citizens can now settle utility bills, educational fees, healthcare charges, and even a wide range of government dues seamlessly via mCash. Notably, the platform also enables on‐the‐spot traffic fine payments via GovPay, anytime, anywhere, directly through the mCash app.

Citizens gain convenience and accessibility with round-the-clock payment access. Moreover, government revenue collection becomes faster, more transparent, and effective. Businesses and especially SMEs benefit from smoother compliance and reduced transaction costs.

For corporates and industry stakeholders, the integration signals a maturing payments ecosystem and one which reduces friction in government-linked transactions, supporting greater efficiency and compliance across sectors.

Launched in 2013, mCash has grown into Sri Lanka's leading mobile money platform, marking its 13th year in 2026. Over the past decade, mCash has evolved into a trusted ecosystem serving both B2C and B2B segments.

mCash offers consumers a comprehensive portfolio including peer‐to‐peer transfers, LANKAQR payments, withdrawals, utility and telco bill settlements, insurance and finance payments, donations, healthcare and education payments, inward remittances, and scheduled payments. On the enterprise side, mCash powers collection management, biller aggregation, payment gateway solutions, LANKAQR acceptance, agency banking, and co‐branded financial products, becoming a vital enabler of the country's payments ecosystem.

Recognised with multiple accolades, including Outstanding Innovations in Digital Payments & Collections at the Asian Fintech Academy Awards 2023, ranked 3rd most loved Fintech Brand in Sri Lanka (2022) and 3rd most loved Brand for Financial Transactions (2023) by Brand Finance & LMD, Silver at LankaPay Technnovation Awards 2019, and Gold in Online Brand of the Year at SLIM Brand Excellence 2019, mCash consistently ranks among Sri Lanka's most trusted and recognised digital payment platforms. For more information on GovPay, visit: