Prime Group's Bhoomi Realty Breaks Ground On OAZI In The Heart Of Kaduwela Pre-Selling Over 100 Units Highlighting Strong Market Confidence

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) OAZI, the flagship residential development by Bhoomi Realty Holdings, a member of the Prime Group, officially commenced construction with a groundbreaking ceremony held in Kaduwela recently. The event celebrated an important milestone for one of Sri Lanka's most anticipated apartment projects.

Positioned as Kaduwela's highest, safest, and largest apartment development, OAZI is poised to redefine modern residential living and establish a new benchmark for luxury, security, and lifestyle in the region.

Bringing together premium design, an unmatched rooftop experience, strategic connectivity, and the strength of Prime Group's development expertise, it ushers in a new era of a truly distinctive residential lifestyle.

Demonstrating outstanding market confidence, OAZI achieved a major overwhelming pre-sales response with over 100 apartment units sold. Early buyer enthusiasm demonstrates strong investor interest and market's confidence in Prime Group's proven track record of creating signature residential communities throughout Sri Lanka.

Strategically located at one of the highest and most prominent residential elevations in Kaduwela, OAZI offers residents commanding views, a serene living environment, and exceptional connectivity to Colombo, the Outer Circular Expressway, and key commercial and lifestyle destinations.

The development is uniquely situated on the New Bypass Road in the heart of Kaduwela, a strategic infrastructure initiative developed by Bhoomi Realty Holdings, which is expected to become an important addition to Sri Lanka's road network connecting the Low Level Road with the new Kandy Road.

The project will significantly enhance accessibility and regional connectivity. OAZI has been carefully designed to capitalise on its unique elevated setting, delivering a modern urban lifestyle experience.

The development comprises a total of 351 contemporary apartment units designed to deliver a sophisticated residential experience. A defining feature of OAZI is its iconic rooftop lifestyle destination, set to become Sri Lanka's largest rooftop experience. Featuring more than 20 premium lifestyle amenities, the rooftop will be anchored by a spectacular 150-foot infinity swimming pool offering panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. Residents will also enjoy dedicated wellness, fitness, leisure, entertainment, and social spaces, creating an elevated lifestyle unlike any other residential development in the country.

In addition to its premium lifestyle offering, OAZI presents one of the most compelling value propositions currently available in the Sri Lankan apartment market as the project offers an exceptional opportunity for homeowners and investors seeking modern urban living at an attractive price.

Complementing this value proposition are several attractive payment options designed to provide buyers with greater financial flexibility and ease of ownership. For investors, the project also promises a massive return, positioning OAZI as both a lifestyle choice and a high‐yield investment opportunity

Combining spacious layouts, premium amenities, strategic connectivity, and affordable payment options, OAZI stands out as one of the most accessible and attractive apartment investments within easy reach of Colombo.

The success of OAZI is driven by the vision, expertise, and trusted reputation of Prime Group, Sri Lanka's leading real estate developer. Through Bhoomi Realty Holdings, Prime Group continues to deliver transformative developments combining strategic locations, thoughtfully crafted design, and long-term investment value.

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