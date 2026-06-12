Modi Government Powered Kerala's Growth: BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, June 12 (IANS) Marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led Union government, Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday claimed that the state had witnessed a significant development push under the Prime Minister's leadership, while accusing successive state governments of weakening Kerala's economic foundations.

Chandrasekhar said the Centre's interventions had transformed key sectors in Kerala, citing record investments in railways, road infrastructure, welfare schemes and drinking water projects.

He added that railway allocations to the state had increased tenfold during the Narendra Modi's tenure as the Prime Minister, while more than 27.5 lakh farmers had received around Rs 13,000 crore under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

The BJP leader also highlighted the Centre's welfare initiatives, claiming that around 1.5 crore people in Kerala had benefited from free foodgrain distribution and that more than 22 lakh households had received new drinking water connections.

"What Kerala needs is not the politics of promises but the politics of development and economic strength," Chandrasekhar said, drawing a sharp contrast between what he termed the "Modi government's development-oriented approach and the state's current economic challenges".

Referring to Kerala's financial situation, the State BJP President added that even documents and figures presented by the state government had exposed the seriousness of the fiscal crisis.

According to Chandrasekhar, the state is paying the price for policies pursued over the years that weakened its economic base.

He also took aim at the Congress, accusing it of offering unrealistic election promises despite being aware of the state's precarious finances.

Kerala, he said, required responsible governance focused on job creation, investment attraction and long-term growth rather than politically expedient commitments.

The BJP leader said India's rise as a global technology and innovation hub under PM Modi had strengthened the country's international standing, citing advances in startups, digital infrastructure, semiconductor investments and welfare delivery.

He also pointed to Central support for projects such as the Vizhinjam port, Bharatmala highway programme, Kochi Water Metro, Ayushman Bharat and Jal Jeevan Mission, saying that these initiatives had contributed substantially to Kerala's development.

As political parties prepare for fresh electoral battles across the country, Chandrasekhar used the occasion to pitch the BJP's development model, saying Kerala's future depended on embracing economic growth, investment and infrastructure led progress in line with India's broader growth trajectory.