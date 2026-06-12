Planetbids Named To Inc.'S 2026 Best Workplaces List For The Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORMOND BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanetBids today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2026 Best Workplaces list for the second straight year. Each year, Inc. Magazine honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.Inc. evaluates and measures applicants on elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. A detailed employee survey conducted over a period of March 4 to March 13, 2026 and a study of each company's benefits over a period of November 2025 to February 2026, both conducted by Quantum Workplace, determine a company's overall score. PlanetBids is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.Founded in 2000, PlanetBids has been a fully remote/hybrid-optional company since 2020, with offices in Studio City, Calif. and Ormond Beach, Fla. and team members located across 19 states. The company was acquired by Capstreet, a Houston-based private equity firm, from co-founders Arpie and Alan Zavian, in October 2023."Being recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces for the second consecutive year is an incredible honor and a reflection of what makes PlanetBids truly special: our people," says David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer at PlanetBids. "As a primarily remote company, we believe we're proving that culture isn't built by sharing an office; it's built by sharing a mission, values, trust, and a commitment to each other's success. This recognition belongs to every member of our team who shows up each day with passion, curiosity, and a desire to make a difference for our customers and one another."PlanetBids champions a culture built around five core values that guide how the team works, grows, and supports one another:

-- Doers move quickly

-- Empowerment for all

-- Stay curious with a purpose

-- Vulnerability is courageous

-- Succeed together

The company offers a benefits package that includes a flexible schedule with self-managed (unlimited) paid time off, generous contributions to medical insurance, company-paid employee premiums for vision and dental insurance, company-paid life insurance and disability options, and a 401K match with immediate vesting. Additional benefits include employee assistance programs, career pathing and professional development, and an annual in-person strategy meeting that brings the full team together. Employees also receive an annual stipend when they schedule five consecutive days of PTO.

"This year's Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture – it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall."

To view the full list of winners, visit inc/best-workplaces/2026.

PlanetBids adds this recognition to a growing list of accolades, including its ranking as a Top Construction Management Solutions Provider 2023 by Construction Tech Review* and multiple Achievement of Excellence in Procurement (AEP) eProcurement platform certifications from the National Procurement Institute (NPI)**.

About PlanetBids

PlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market business service companies. With more than 50 platform investments and more than 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long-term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

About Inc.

Inc. is a media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business owners. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Methodology

The Inc. Best Workplaces list is determined by a survey and study both conducted by Quantum Workplace, an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. PlanetBids paid a fee to apply to be considered for the award and is not affiliated with Inc. This annual award was granted on June 2, 2026.

* Construction Tech Review's award is provided annually to companies transforming the construction management space with advanced software and management tools that pave the way for streamlined operations and boost efficiency. PlanetBids, which paid a fee to apply to be considered, received the title on November 30, 2023.

**The annual AEP certification recognizes that PlanetBids meets the NPI's criteria requirements for an eProcurement solution, including electronic sourcing (AEP Criteria 7b) and electronic evaluations and automatic scorecarding (Criteria 7c). Agencies using PlanetBids can bypass additional application requirements related to eProcurement when getting their platform approved by the NPI. PlanetBids paid an application fee to be considered for the certification, which was first received in May 2024 and again in January 2025.

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