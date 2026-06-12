CM Mohan Yadav Approves AI Safety Platform, Cyber Experts For State Cyber Cell

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, June 12 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a series of measures aimed at strengthening the state's policing and investigation framework, including a new investigation allowance for police personnel and enhanced cybercrime response mechanisms.

Reviewing the Home Department, Chief Minister Yadav said the government was committed to equipping the police force with modern resources to deal with emerging challenges.

“In these changing times, necessary resources will be provided to the police force to upgrade systems and tackle new challenges,” the Chief Minister said, directing police personnel at all levels to work with vigilance and proactivity to maintain law and order across the state.

Officials said the proposed investigation allowance would help officers meet expenses incurred during criminal investigations, including visits to crime scenes, collection of evidence, photography and videography, digital forensic work, and transportation and food arrangements for accused persons, witnesses and victims.

With cybercrime and the misuse of artificial intelligence emerging as major concerns, the Chief Minister approved the engagement of IT consultants and cyber experts to strengthen the State Cyber Cell.

The meeting also cleared 'Safeguard MP', an AI-based platform aimed at improving the safety of elderly citizens, women and other vulnerable groups.

Preparations for Simhastha 2028 in Ujjain were also reviewed.

Stressing the need for long-term planning, Yadav said infrastructure developed for the religious congregation should continue serving the city even after the event.

“The control rooms and other arrangements for Simhastha should be established in a manner that ensures their lasting significance and impact. Ujjain is home to numerous holy sites, including the Baba Mahakal Temple; therefore, all arrangements should be developed as permanent infrastructure,” Yadav said in a statement.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to establish the Madhya Pradesh Police Selection and Recruitment Board, deploy district-level Scene of Crime mobile units, and provide special allowances for VVIP duty.

Plans to strengthen the ATS, STF and Hawk Force through advanced training facilities were also discussed.