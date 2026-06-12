JP Nadda In Shimla: 'Communicate Modi Govt's 12-Yr Achievements'

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers, and former BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Friday, said that communicating the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central Government over the past 12 years to every section of society is a collective responsibility.

Nadda made the remarks during a meeting with prominent hotelier Sanjay Thakur at Hotel Combermere in Shimla as part of the BJP's "Vishesh Jansampark Abhiyan" (Special Public Outreach Campaign) being conducted to mark 12 years of the Modi government at the Centre.

Nadda Discusses Tourism Prospects

During the interaction, Nadda and Thakur held detailed discussions on tourism prospects in Shimla, challenges being faced by the hospitality sector, and measures required to further strengthen tourism infrastructure in the hill state.

Nadda said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, tourism and infrastructure development have received unprecedented impetus, benefiting Himachal Pradesh as well as the country as a whole.

Highlighting Centre's Achievements

As part of the outreach campaign, the Union Minister also presented literature highlighting the Centre's achievements during the last 12 years. He briefed the hotelier on key initiatives and accomplishments in areas such as welfare schemes for the poor, infrastructure development, healthcare, tourism promotion, women's empowerment, Digital India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.

Nadda said the Centre's welfare-oriented programmes and development initiatives have positively impacted all sections of society and are helping advance the vision of a "Viksit Bharat" (Developed India). He stressed the need for citizens and party workers alike to ensure that information about the government's achievements and public welfare measures reaches every household.

The Union Minister is on a series of meetings with prominent residents of Shimla under the special outreach programme aimed at highlighting the achievements of the Central Government and strengthening public engagement. Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan, former MP Suresh Kashyap, MP Sikander Kumar, and other dignitaries were also present during the meeting.

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