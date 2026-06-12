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Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Near Convention Centre In Lucknow

Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned Near Convention Centre In Lucknow


2026-06-12 01:45:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

A newborn baby girl wrapped in clothes was found abandoned near the Convention Centre in the Ghazipur police station area of Lucknow late on Thursday night, police said.

Police Take Custody, Hand Infant to Child Helpline

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) East Amol Murkut, the infant was found at around 11:30 pm on June 11.

"In the Ghazipur police station area, a newborn girl wrapped in clothes was found abandoned near the Convention Centre on the night of June 11 at around 11:30 pm," Murkut told ANI.

He said police promptly reached the spot and took custody of the baby.

"The police promptly arrived at the scene, took custody of the baby, and handed her over to the Child Helpline after conducting a medical check-up," he said.

"The baby is reported to be in good health with no issues, and further legal actions are being processed," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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