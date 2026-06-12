Ashwini Vaishnaw Reviews RRB Process, Seeks Tech-Driven Recruitment

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday held a high-level review meeting with senior officials of Indian Railways on the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) recruitment process. He underlined the need for a more transparent, accurate and technology-driven system.

Recruitment Drive in FY 2025-26

According to a press release, Indian Railways has recruited 43,781 candidates in FY 2025-26 through completed recruitment cycles covering 47,084 vacancies across six major categories, reflecting the ongoing acceleration of its recruitment process. These include 18,799 vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilots, 14,298 for Technicians, 452 for Sub-Inspectors, 4,208 for Constables, 7,951 for Junior Engineers (JE)/DMS/CMA, and 1,376 for Paramedical categories.

The release said that Indian Railways remains firmly committed to strengthening its workforce through continuous and timely recruitment initiatives. With a clear focus on enhancing transparency, efficiency, and the use of advanced technology in the recruitment process, the organisation aims to attract and onboard talented individuals across various categories.

NTPC Recruitment Update

The Ministry said document verification (DV) for Non-Typing categories under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) has commenced, while results for typing categories are expected shortly. Similarly, document verification for Non-Teaching categories has begun, while results for teaching categories are likely to be announced soon.

Complex and Large-Scale Examination Process

The release said the recruitment process of the Railway Recruitment Boards is inherently complex and large-scale, with examinations conducted across multiple cities and centres nationwide. These computer-based tests are held in multiple shifts to accommodate the large volume of candidates and are conducted in as many as 15 languages to ensure accessibility for aspirants from diverse linguistic backgrounds. This multi-city, multi-shift and multilingual framework requires extensive coordination and robust technological systems to ensure fairness, standardisation and transparency across the entire recruitment process, it added.

Annual Recruitment Calendar Well-Received

The Railway Minister noted that the annual recruitment calendar, coupled with quarterly notifications of vacancies, has been well received by candidates. He said the calendar-based recruitment framework has enabled aspirants to plan their preparation more effectively. It brings greater predictability to the recruitment process.

Focus on Technology and Efficiency

Emphasising the need for continuous improvement, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the Railway recruitment system must keep evolving through the use of technology, faster processes and greater accountability. Vaishnaw further reviewed the progress made in shifting departmental examinations to Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and stressed that more and more tablet-based examinations should be introduced wherever feasible, so that recruitment becomes faster, more efficient and user-friendly.

Multi-language support in examinations was also highlighted, with the examinations already being conducted in multiple languages across various cities and multiple shifts, ensuring wider accessibility for candidates from diverse linguistic backgrounds across the country and enabling fair and equal participation in the recruitment process without language becoming a barrier.

Strengthening Communication with Candidates

The Union Minister also directed the Railway Recruitment Boards to strengthen communication with candidates and stakeholders. He further underlined that misinformation must be countered promptly with correct information, so that candidates receive accurate updates and confidence in the recruitment process remains strong.

The release added that the Indian Railways remains committed to a fair, transparent and merit-based recruitment system, supported by technology, structured planning and continuous reforms for the benefit of young aspirants across the country. (ANI)

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