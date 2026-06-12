US Cities Ready To Embrace FIFA World Cup Fever

As many as 10mn visitors will head to 11 US cities this summer, helping turn the FIFA World Cup 2026 into the largest sporting event in history. While US host cities like Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco are world-famous, lesser-known US cities are primed to host soccer fans. In Kansas City, Missouri, for instance, Café Corazón owner Dulcinea Herrera says that people underestimate the Midwestern city of 500,000. Herrera and other local business owners are preparing for 650,000 visitors for FIFA World Cup 2026.

White House World Cup Task Force executive director Andrew Giuliani calls it“a tremendous privilege” to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 during the year the United States celebrates its 250th anniversary, and says the federal government is working with host cities to ensure a safe and welcoming tournament.

“Hosting the world during this historic year... gives us a chance to show the very best of America - our hospitality and our innovation - while also showcasing the America spirit of which we're so proud of,” Giuliani said.

Atlanta, famous for peaches, pecans and Southern hospitality, the Georgia state capital is a cultural and economic hub of the South. It boasts the country's busiest airport and was home to famed Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Atlanta is home to numerous industries, including aerospace and financial technologies, as well as soft drink giant Coca-Cola.

The Midwestern city called Kansas City straddles parts of two US states - Kansas and Missouri - and is known as the“City of Fountains,” as it has more in use than any other US city. Its famed Power & Light District boasts eight blocks of restaurants where visitors can sample the famous barbecue.

New York, famous for skyscrapers, Broadway theatre and the lights of Times Square will host the FIFA World Cup 2026 finals at a stadium in neighbouring New Jersey. New York offers museums, libraries, walks in Central Park and the iconic Statue of Liberty.

Known for the Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco is a city of steep hills, scaled by streetcars and packed with colorful row houses. It's the northern hub of California's Silicon Valley, a centre of technological innovation. San Francisco will be ready to host six FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Qatar will play their inaugural match at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, and their base training centre is located in Santa Barbara.

Known for a drizzly climate, a pedestrian-friendly downtown and a thriving entrepreneurial spirit, Seattle will offer international visitors the chance to sample seafood at Pike's Place Market and take in a view of the entire city from the Space Needle. Seattle's pioneering companies include airplane manufacturer Boeing, software developer Microsoft, and Starbucks, which operates in 85 countries.

The city, where the US National Team will make an early-round appearance, plans nine“fan zones” for the FIFA World Cup 2026, each offering big screens, food and live entertainment. Qatar will play their final group stage match at Lumen Field in Seattle.

FIFA 2026 United States World Cup Football