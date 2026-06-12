Ukraine's USF Strike Russian Training Ground Near Berdiansk
The facility is located on the coast of the Sea of Azov near the village of Novopetrivka in the Berdiansk district of the temporarily occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region. It is one of the training grounds where Russian forces conduct accelerated training of replacement troops before deploying them in assault operations.
The drone operators also highlighted a precise strike on a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) crew that unsuccessfully attempted to repel the Ukrainian drone attack.
“This demonstrates the accuracy of the strike capabilities provided by mid-strike systems produced by the Ukrainian manufacturer Fire Point,” the servicemen emphasized.Read also: Ukraine confirms strike on oil refinery in Krasnodar region, military targets in occupied territories
As previously reported by Ukrinform, on the night of June 12, Ukraine's Defense Forces struck two oil refineries in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, a synthetic rubber production plant in the Samarar, and command posts of Russian occupation forces in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.
Illustrative photo: 91st Separate Anti-Tank Battalion
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