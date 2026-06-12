Ukraine Signs Nearly 20 Joint Defense Production Agreements With European Countries Arms Industry Executive

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinform by Ihor Fedirko, the CEO of the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths.

“We have signed nearly 20 agreements on joint production with five European countries. Our task now is to put these arrangements into practice,” Fedirko said.

According to him, Ukraine's defense industry currently has an estimated production capacity of $55 billion per year.

“This year, our production capacity has reached $55 billion. Of that amount, we are capable of producing $35 billion worth of long-range and medium-range strike systems alone, including drones and missiles,” he noted.

Fedirko emphasized that one of the primary objectives of Ukraine's defense-industrial sector is integration into the European defense industry through the establishment of joint ventures, technological partnerships, and the localization of component manufacturing.

He said Ukraine is already implementing projects with German companies and has signed 12 joint-production agreements with partners from Germany.

Another important area of focus is reducing dependence on Chinese-made components.

“We are actively pursuing this path by localizing the production of components. Nevertheless, dependence on Chinese parts remains high, and we must continue reducing it,” the CEO the Ukrainian Council of Gunsmiths stressed.

Gunsmith: Ukraine's defense industry includes over 1,000 private companies and 2,000 startups

He added that one potential solution is broader use of components produced by European manufacturers, combined with the joint development of new technologies in Ukraine for subsequent entry into international markets.

In Fedirko's view, the future of Ukraine's defense industry lies in international cooperation, which will enable the sector to scale up production, attract investment, and strengthen its position in the global arms market.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Ukraine will showcase its defense innovations at the EUROSATORY 2026 international defense exhibition, scheduled to take place in Paris from June 15 to 19.