Momcozy Launches Big Summer Deals Event As Wearable Breast Pumps Gain Global Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, a global leader in wearable breast pump innovation, has launched itsevent on June 6, offering seasonal deals on its wearable breast pump lineup. As hands-free pumping continues to gain momentum among modern mothers seeking more flexible, discreet, and efficient ways to support their breastfeeding goals at work, at home, and on the go

The rising adoption of wearable breast pumps reflects a broader shift in maternal wellness: today's nursing mothers are looking for solutions that fit into daily life, rather than routines that require life to pause for pumping. Compact, cordless, and designed to be worn discreetly beneath everyday clothing, wearable pumps have quickly evolved from a convenience product into an essential breastfeeding tool. With its upcoming Big Summer Deals offerings, Momcozy is bringing together category-leading innovation, growing consumer demand, and timely access to products designed to make the breastfeeding journey more manageable.

A Market in Motion: The Data Behind the Wearable Breast Pump Surge

The numbers tell a compelling story. According to Grand View Research, the global breast pump market was valued at approximately USD 1.64 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2033. Within that broader category, wearable breast pumps continue to outpace overall market growth, with industry analysts identifying hands-free and smart pumping solutions as some of the fastest-growing segments in maternal care. The trend reflects increasing demand for products that offer greater flexibility, convenience, and mobility for modern mothers.

What's driving this growth?



Rising female workforce participation. According to the IMF, female labor force participation in Japan rose from 63% in 2012 to 74% in 2022, a trend reflected across North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

North America is leading the charge. North America held the largest regional market share for wearable breast pumps in 2025, accounting for over 41% of global revenue, driven by ACA insurance reimbursement policies and the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act's mandate for employer lactation accommodations.

Technology raising the bar. Quieter motors, improved suction, app connectivity, and smarter battery management have made wearable pumps a credible alternative to traditional electric pumps. E-commerce as the primary channel. Online retail captured nearly half of all breast pump sales in 2025 and is the fastest-growing distribution channel in the category.

The trajectory is clear: wearable breast pumps are not a passing trend. They are becoming the standard expectation for how a modern breastfeeding mother equips herself.

Life Doesn't Pause for Pumping: Real Use Cases for Working Mothers

For the millions of mothers navigating breastfeeding alongside careers, commutes, and caregiving responsibilities, a traditional electric breast pump (tethered to a wall outlet, bulky, and loud) presents a genuine barrier. The emergence of the best wearable breast pump options has changed that entirely.

In the office and on video calls. A mother can now join a client meeting or lead a presentation without excusing herself to pump. Wearable pumps sit quietly inside a nursing bra, operating at noise levels that don't carry through a conference room. The pump simply runs while she works: no interruption, no announcement, no compromise.

During the commute. Whether on public transit, in a rideshare, or behind the wheel (parked safely), the commute has become reclaimed pumping time. Without tubes, cords, or bottles to balance, the hands-free design fits naturally into the rhythm of getting from one place to another.

On the night shift and irregular hours. For mothers in healthcare or hospitality, traditional pumping meant finding a private room and losing break time to setup and cleanup. Wearable pumps reduce that friction dramatically: ready in seconds and discreet enough for spaces that would have been off-limits before.

Reviewing the Momcozy M9 for PureWow, tester Mary put it plainly: "It's the ability to do two things at once and be hands-free." A reviewer of the Momcozy Air 1 added: "It's easy to use, reliable, and ideal for multitasking during busy mom hours".

Explore Momcozy's full range of Electric Breast Pum options to find the model that fits your life.

Momcozy's Wearable Lineup: Designed Around the Way Mothers Actually Live









When it comes to Momcozy wearable breast pump design, the brand's philosophy is simple: a pump should adapt to the mother, not the other way around. That commitment is reflected across Momcozy's current wearable collection, which spans several distinct series, each engineered for a different type of user and lifestyle.





The Air 1 sits at the premium end of the collection and has earned recognition to match. Recognized with a TIME Special Mention and prestigious international design awards, as well as the NAPPA Awards Winner 2025, it represents Momcozy's most ambitious wearable to date. At just 2.4 inches thin and over 20% slimmer than traditional pumps, it disappears under clothing entirely. A transparent top simplifies nipple alignment and enables real-time milk monitoring, while app connectivity handles automatic mode switching and full-collector alerts. The wireless charging case supports up to 15 pumping sessions on a single charge.





The M Series (M5 Smart, M6, M9) centers comfort and discretion. The M5 Smart, the #1 best-selling wearable breast pump on Amazon U.S. for three consecutive years, uses a horizontal pumping angle that mimics a baby's natural latch for a gentler experience. The M6 (Mobile StyleTM) steps up with a 2nd-generation motor, teardrop shape for a discreet under-clothing fit, and a DoubleFitTM flange for a reliable leak-resistant seal, all with just four parts to clean and simple button controls. The M9 (Mobile FlowTM) is the standout of the series: winner of the Kind + Jugend ASEAN 2025 Innovation Award, recognized for its industry-leading design, smart features, and expert-backed support system. As the brand's first pump with full app integration, the M9 offers 15 suction levels and two expert-designed modes for a fully personalized pumping experience.





The Wellness 1 (W1) takes a different approach, designed for mothers who struggle with slow let-down or discomfort. The first wearable pump to combine rhythmic massage with wraparound warmth, the W1 uses gentle heat to relax breast tissue while five-point vibration technology stimulates milk ejection. App connectivity lets mothers adjust warmth, massage, and suction, and access expert-tuned rhythms for milk boost or engorgement relief. The battery supports up to two days of use.

The S Series (S9 Pro, S12 Pro Quick) represents the reliable core of the lineup. The S12 Pro Quick features an upgraded Hybrid DoubleFitTM Flange combining soft silicone with a rigid PP frame for a snug, leak-free fit that delivers an average of more output per session. A simplified 4-part design makes assembly and cleanup faster, and the larger 210ml milk collector means fewer interruptions mid-session. The battery supports up to 8 pumping sessions and 240 minutes of runtime on a single charge, with whisper-quiet operation at ≤46dB. The S9 Pro pushes further still, offering up to 270 minutes of total pumping time on a 2.5-hour charge, enough for a full working day without plugging in.

Across all models, Momcozy wearables share the same core qualities: quiet operation, rechargeable batteries, BPA-free materials, and hands-free designs that fit inside a standard nursing bra without modification.

This season, Momcozy is bringing exclusive pricing on this entire wearable lineup to its Momcozy Big Summer Deals event, the brand's biggest seasonal sale of the year. It's the ideal moment for mothers who have been considering a wearable pump to invest in one of the best options on the market at the most compelling price points of the year. Momcozy runs deals across both Amazon and its official website during this period, and the savings and bundles available at each differ, making it worth knowing where to shop before the event begins. A full breakdown of what's available, where products can be found in Momcozy's Amazon vs. Official Website comparison guide, and for a broader look at how to make the most of the sale, the Best Big Summer Deals Sales guide is a practical place to start.

The dedicated Big Summer Deals event page goes live on the June 6th atText>. Browse the fullText> wearable breast pump collection to preview what's available.

About Momcozy





Text>Momcozy was founded in 2018 with a clear purpose: to help moms feel more comfortable, confident, and supported during one of life's most meaningful and demanding transitions.

Today, Momcozy is a global leader in maternal innovation, redefining care through technology designed around real motherhood. Trusted by more than 5 million mothers across 60 countries and regions, Momcozy created the No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* and continues to develop nursing bras, care essentials, and smart solutions that support moms from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond.





Recognizing that motherhood deserves more than products alone, Momcozy offers expert guidance, thoughtful technology, and a growing global community to support moms in who they are becoming. At the heart of Momcozy is a belief that motherhood isn't a destination, but a lifelong journey. Moms deserve to feel seen, supported, and empowered along the way.

Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. To learn more about Momcozy visit Text>

CONTACT: Gabrielle Zollner...