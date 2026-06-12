BRICS Nations Okay India-Proposed Knowledge-Sharing Network On Urbanization

MENAFN - Live Mint) The BRICS member nations have accepted a proposal by India to establish a knowledge-sharing forum on urbanization, said Union housing and urban affairs minister Manohar Lal in New Delhi on Friday.

Speaking at the conclusion of the BRICS Urbanisation Forum 2026, Manohar Lal said this network-BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network-will be a chair-led institutionally connected knowledge mechanism for research and collaboration between member nations.

The 13th forum was held under India's BRICS chairship, and the knowledge-sharing network was one of the key outcomes of the summit underlined in the Urban Ministerial Declaration, according to a statement by the housing ministry.

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The declaration highlighted the priorities of member nations and reaffirmed their commitment to people-centred urban development, emphasized the creation of resilient cities with equitable access, recognized the need for further digital innovation in improving governance, and created the knowledge-sharing network.

“There will be one nodal organization from each member country as a part of this network,” said the Union minister.

The two-day forum in New Delhi concluded with member nations recognizing the need for stronger local authorities, the growth in digital innovation in urban governance, and the importance of sustainable and climate-resilient urban development, the ministry's statement said.

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Officials said two plenary sessions were held with member nations to highlight best practices in each country in the field of urbanization with the goal of making cities more equitable and resilient.

Other initiatives

Among other initiatives, India's 'Swatchh Bharat' initiative was showcased during the discussion, said the Union minister.

Delegations from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, along with India as host, participated in the summit, the statement added.

Member nations discussed several common issues, such as affordable and adequate housing, access to basic amenities, climate and disaster resilience, and municipal finance.

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This comes at a time when the country is planning to strengthen its urban local bodies in the coming years, with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing incentives for urban local bodies tapping into debt markets for infrastructure financing in her budget speech for FY27 in February this year.