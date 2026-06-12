Mystery '8647' Message Appears On National Mall Lawn Ahead Of Donald Trump's Birthday Event

MENAFN - Live Mint) A large "8647" message appearing across a section of Washington's iconic National Mall has triggered an investigation by US authorities, days before thousands of people are expected to gather in the area for a major event linked to US President Donald Trump.

The numbers were spotted etched into the grass east of the World War II Memorial and were clearly visible from aerial views and live webcams positioned atop the Washington Monument, CNN reported.

Images showed the numbers formed by patches of dead or discoloured grass spread across a large portion of the National Mall. It remains unclear exactly when the markings first appeared.

According to CNN, photographs taken on June 5 did not show any sign of the message, suggesting the markings emerged within the past week.

Visible From The Sky, Hard To Spot On The Ground

While the numbers were easily identifiable from elevated viewpoints and aerial imagery, witnesses said they were far less noticeable at ground level.

Several emergency vehicles were reportedly seen near the area on Thursday afternoon, around the same time that the US Army Golden Knights parachute team landed on the National Mall.

Authorities have not publicly linked the emergency response to the markings.

However, the appearance of the message has drawn significant attention because of the timing and the political interpretation associated with the numbers.

Why The Numbers Are Significant

The sequence "8647" has become associated with opposition to President Trump in some political circles.

The number "86" is commonly used in the restaurant industry as slang for removing or getting rid of something. Because Trump is the 47th president of the United States, some critics have used "8647" as a symbolic expression of opposition to him.

However, members of the Trump administration have interpreted the phrase differently, viewing it as a threat directed at the president.

The issue has attracted national attention in recent months.

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Earlier this year, former FBI Director James Comey was indicted by the Department of Justice after posting an Instagram image showing the numbers arranged with seashells. Authorities alleged that the post constituted a threat against the president.

White House Condemns Political Violence

Reacting to the discovery of the markings, White House spokesman Davis Ingle strongly criticised any form of political intimidation.

“anyone who engages in or endorses political violence or assassination culture must be condemned in the harshest terms possible.”

The statement came as questions mounted over who may have created the markings and what message they intended to convey.

Federal Agencies Monitoring Investigation

Several federal law enforcement agencies have become involved in the response.

The United States Secret Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation referred inquiries to the United States Park Police, which is leading the investigation.

According to a law enforcement source, the Secret Service will assist Park Police once investigators identify a suspect.

A spokesperson for the Park Police said officials have not yet determined what caused the discolouration of the grass.

Samples have been collected from the site and are currently undergoing testing.

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Video footage captured by EarthCam appears to show the message gradually materialising across the National Mall over the course of several days.

The time-lapse recordings have become a key part of the investigation as authorities seek to establish how the markings were created.

Investigators have not publicly disclosed whether they believe chemicals, landscaping equipment or another method may have been used.

Interior Department Calls It 'Deranged Vandalism'

The US Department of the Interior, which oversees the National Mall, issued a strongly worded statement condemning the incident.

A spokesperson described the markings as“deranged vandalism” and warned that those responsible would face consequences.

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“Any threat against the President is taken very seriously by the Department, and our U.S. Park Police will investigate this incident and hold those responsible accountable,” the spokesperson said.

Attention Turns To Upcoming Trump Event

The appearance of the message comes just days before large crowds are expected to gather in Washington for a UFC event associated with Trump's birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Although officials have not suggested any direct connection between the event and the markings, the timing has intensified public interest in the case.

For now, investigators remain focused on determining how the message appeared, who may have been responsible and whether the markings were intended as political protest, vandalism or something else entirely.

Until those questions are answered, the mysterious "8647" message remains one of the most talked-about developments on Washington's National Mall.