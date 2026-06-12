Africa Intelligence Brief - Friday, June 12, 2026: Africa's Markets Find Their Confidence As Home Listings Boom - Rio Times

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Africa's home markets are finding their confidence. A record share sale in Ghana and a giant listing in Nigeria show money increasingly being raised at home.

Kenya moved to clean up how it spends public money, and West Africa kept funding itself through bonds. Even as a distant war squeezes everyday budgets, the continent's own markets are stirring to life.

Today's Africa Intelligence Brief covers the continent's finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from English, French, Arabic, Portuguese, Swahili, and Afrikaans sources.

Ghana - A Record-Breaking Share Sale

Bids Pour In

Ghana's maker of the popular Alomo Bitters drink just pulled off a record share sale. Investors asked for more than double the shares on offer.

The company sought about 700 million cedi, but bids topped 1.4 billion. It was the largest such demand a home-grown manufacturer has ever seen there.

A Market Reawakens

The drinks maker, Kasapreko, will start trading in Ghana in mid-June. Almost all the money will build a new water and soft-drinks plant.

For a market long quieter than Lagos or Nairobi, it is a jolt of life. Ghanaians simply wanted a stake in a brand they already trust.

Nigeria - Dangote's Big Moment Nears

Running at Full Tilt

Nigeria's Dangote refinery, the largest in Africa, is now running at full capacity. It is processing around 700,000 barrels of oil a day.

The milestone comes as the company prepares a long-awaited stock-market listing. That sale could value the refinery near 50 billion dollars.

A Test for the Market

Such a giant listing would be a landmark for African finance. It will test how much money the continent's markets can absorb at once.

A home listing would also keep more of the value on the continent. It fits the wider story of Africa raising capital closer to home.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Kenya - Cleaning Up Public Spending

Going Fully Digital

Kenya will move all government buying onto a single digital platform from July. The Treasury says the change will close costly loopholes.

It is one of the country's biggest public-finance reforms in years. Officials promise more transparency and better value for public money.

Ending the Exemptions

Exemptions once granted to some state bodies will end with the new system. Every agency will have to buy through the same electronic process.

The aim is to curb the waste and graft that drain public budgets. Cleaner spending could also strengthen Kenya's standing with lenders.

Indian Ocean - A Landmark Trade Deal

Europe's First Deep Pact

The European Union has concluded its first deep trade deal with African states. The partners are Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles, and Comoros.

The agreement goes beyond goods to cover services and investment. It also opens the door to more digital trade between the partners.

A Marker in the Contest

The deal is a first of its kind for Europe on the continent. It signals a deeper economic tie with these four island economies.

It also lands amid a wider contest for influence in Africa. Outside powers are competing hard for the continent's trade and alignment.

West Africa - Funding Itself Through Bonds

The Auctions Roll On

West Africa's shared bond market kept turning over this week. Togo sold government debt today, after Benin did so on Thursday.

Burkina Faso is set to follow with its own sale next week. The region's central bank runs these auctions for its members.

Stability Through Union

The steady issuance shows the franc bloc funding itself at home. A shared currency gives its members a measure of stability.

It lets governments raise money even as the oil shock lingers. The currency union is absorbing the pressure in its own way.

Africa - Fresh Money for Clean Transport

A Big Investment

An electric-mobility company, Spiro, secured 215 million dollars in fresh funding. The money will speed up its expansion across Africa.

It builds networks of electric motorbikes and battery-swap stations. Such schemes aim to cut both fuel costs and pollution.

Why It Matters

The investment lands just as high fuel prices squeeze household budgets. Cheaper electric transport offers a way around costly imported fuel.

It is a sign of money flowing into Africa's own green industries. Home-grown logistics and clean energy are drawing real interest.

The Continent - The War Reaches the Pocket

Phones Get Pricier

Sales of new phones across Africa fell to a two-year low. A distant war is making the chips inside them harder to find.

The squeeze hits the cheap handsets that most Africans buy. These phones, costing around 200 dollars, are the continent's workhorses.

A Daily-Life Cost

It shows how a faraway conflict reaches ordinary household budgets. Pricier phones mean slower access to mobile money and the internet.

The same shock that lifts fuel costs is raising gadget prices too. The everyday economy feels the strain even as markets climb.

The Sahel - A New Scramble

Russia's Growing Footprint

Russia's paramilitary force is quietly reshaping security in the Sahel. Its presence now spans several countries across the region.

The fighters trade protection for access to minerals and influence. It is the hard edge of a wider contest over Africa's resources.

The Bigger Picture

Outside powers are competing for the continent's metals and markets. Europe leans on trade, while others lean on arms and security.

For African governments, the contest brings both risk and leverage. How they play the rivals will shape their economic futures.

The Read

Africa's home markets are finding their confidence, led by Ghana, where the maker of Alomo Bitters drew bids of 1.4 billion cedi against a 700-million target, a record for a local manufacturer. In Nigeria, the giant Dangote refinery hit full capacity just as it readies a listing that could value it near 50 billion dollars.

Kenya moved to put all public buying on a digital platform from July to curb waste, while West Africa's franc bloc kept funding itself through steady bond sales in Togo and Benin. Fresh money also flowed in, with the electric-mobility firm Spiro raising 215 million dollars to expand across the continent.

Yet the everyday economy still feels the strain of a distant war, with African phone sales falling to a two-year low on chip shortages. The thread of the day is a continent whose own markets are stirring to life, even as outside powers and a faraway conflict press in from beyond.

Today · Ghana's Kasapreko pulls off a record-breaking, twice-oversubscribed share sale Today · Dangote's refinery runs at full capacity as a near 50-billion-dollar listing nears Recent · Kenya to move all public buying onto a digital platform from July Today · The EU concludes its first deep trade deal with four African island states Today · West Africa's franc bloc keeps funding itself, with a Togo bond sale Recent · Spiro raises 215 million dollars to expand electric transport across Africa Today · African phone sales hit a two-year low as a distant war bites Ongoing · A widening contest for influence as Russia's footprint grows in the Sahel

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Africa: The New Scramble - the great-power contest over the continent.

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