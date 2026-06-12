Asia Intelligence Brief - Friday, June 12, 2026: Japan's New Champion As Kioxia Overtakes Toyota - Rio Times

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A chipmaker just became Japan's most valuable company, knocking Toyota off a perch it held for years. It is the clearest sign yet of how deeply the chip boom is reshaping Asia.

Korea's market has doubled in a year on the same wave, but the gains rest on just a few names. In Indonesia, a different worry is building over how the state runs the economy.

Today's Asia Intelligence Brief covers the region's finance, markets, economy, and politics. We pulled it together from Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Hindi, Bahasa Indonesia, Vietnamese, and English sources.

Japan - A New Company on Top

Kioxia Passes Toyota

A maker of memory chips has become Japan's most valuable listed company. Kioxia's market value topped 45 trillion yen on Friday.

It is the first time a chipmaker has led the Japanese market. The milestone knocks carmaker Toyota off the top spot.

A Rapid Rise

The climb has been extraordinarily fast for such a large company. Kioxia listed only in late 2024, worth around 860 billion yen.

That value has since grown more than fiftyfold in just eighteen months. Some analysts now expect its yearly profit to top Toyota's.

South Korea - A Market That Doubled

Up One Hundred Percent

South Korea's main market has roughly doubled in value this year. The gains have been led almost entirely by its two chip giants.

Samsung has risen about 249% over the past year. SK Hynix has climbed around 77% in just three months.

A Narrow Rally

The strength rests on a handful of names tied to the chip boom. That concentration is starting to worry the country's own officials.

The finance minister has warned about herd behaviour and borrowing to invest. Taiwan's market, up about 53%, tells a very similar story.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → Indonesia - A Question of Control

The State Steps In

Indonesia faces a deeper worry than its weak currency alone. Investors are uneasy about how the state now runs the economy.

President Prabowo has poured billions into a new state investment fund. He has also taken direct control of key commodity exports.

Investors Pull Back

That interventionist turn helped trigger a market slide earlier this week. The ten-year government borrowing rate climbed past 7.2%.

It has risen sharply since the start of the year as confidence slipped. The real concern is now the country's policy credibility.

South Korea - The Chips Bounce Back

A Sharp Comeback

Korea's chip champions staged the region's sharpest recovery on Friday. Both Samsung and SK Hynix led the market's rebound.

Optimism about demand for memory chips snapped quickly back. The mood flipped from fear to relief within a single session.

The High-Beta Play

It confirms Korea as the most sensitive market to the chip cycle. When the mood lifts, its big names rise faster than the rest.

The same shares that lead the falls also lead the recoveries. That makes for a powerful but bumpy ride for investors.

India - The Calm Corner

Inflation Stays Soft

India remains the steady corner of a jittery region. Its April inflation held at a mild 3.48%, below what markets feared.

Food prices did most of the lifting, while fuel costs stayed contained. The picture is one of price pressures kept firmly in check.

Steady, Not Spectacular

India's market rose with the region but on its own quieter strength. Domestic demand, not the chip frenzy, is doing the heavy lifting.

That is why India lags the chip-driven surge in Korea and Taiwan. Yet its steadiness keeps drawing in patient, long-term money.

Japan - The Big Decision Looms

The Bank's Turn

Japan's central bank meets on Monday in the region's key event. Markets are weighing whether it will raise interest rates again.

A relief rally and a weak yen near 160 frame the decision. The bank must judge prices against a suddenly calmer mood.

A Turning Point

For decades Japan kept money almost free to fight weak prices. A further rise would confirm that long era is truly over.

A higher rate could also steady the yen and slow money flowing abroad. The choice will set the tone for markets across Asia.

Indonesia - The Rupiah Steadies

A Calmer Day

Indonesia's currency found firmer ground as the wider storm passed. A falling oil price and returning risk appetite both helped.

The Jakarta market rose along with the rest of the region. It was a welcome pause after a week of heavy pressure.

Relief, Not Resolution

The steadier day eases the pressure behind this week's emergency hike. But the deeper questions about state control remain unanswered.

Calmer markets buy the government a little breathing room. Whether it lasts depends on restoring investor confidence.

China - Riding the Wave

Stocks Join the Rally

China's market rose with the region on a brighter global mood. The gains followed the same wave lifting its neighbours.

Yet the rally does little to fix the country's core problem. Demand at home stays soft, close to outright falling prices.

The Unsolved Problem

A single good day does not change the deeper picture in China. Households remain cautious amid a long property slump.

Beijing still prefers targeted help over big, broad measures. As the region's anchor, its weak demand matters to everyone.

The Read

A memory-chip maker, Kioxia, became Japan's most valuable listed company on Friday, topping 45 trillion yen and knocking Toyota off the top spot. Having listed only in late 2024, its value has grown more than fiftyfold in eighteen months, the clearest sign of how deeply the chip boom is reshaping Asia.

The same wave has doubled South Korea 's market in a year, though the gains rest on just two chip giants, Samsung and SK Hynix, prompting warnings about a dangerously narrow rally. India, by contrast, stays the calm corner, with soft inflation and steady domestic demand drawing patient money.

In Indonesia, a deeper worry is building over a state that is tightening its grip on the economy, unsettling investors even as the rupiah steadies. The thread of the day is a region carried by a handful of names, with Japan's central bank meeting Monday as the next big test.

Today · Kioxia overtakes Toyota to become Japan's most valuable company Today · South Korea's market doubles in a year on a narrow chip rally This week · Indonesia's state grip on the economy unsettles investors Today · Korea's chip champions lead the region's sharpest rebound Today · India stays the calm corner as inflation holds soft at 3.48% June 16 · Japan's central bank decision becomes the region's hinge Today · Indonesia's rupiah steadies as oil falls and risk appetite returns Ongoing · China rides the rally but its home demand still lags

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