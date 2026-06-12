Kumaraswamy Attacks Congress Govt Over Bidadi Land Acquisition Notification

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 12 (IANS) Strongly condemning the Congress government for issuing the final notification for land acquisition for the Bidadi township project despite intense opposition from farmers, Union Minister and Karnataka JD(S) President H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday announced that a legal battle would be launched against what he termed an anti-farmer move.

He declared that he would fight on behalf of the farmers who stand to lose their land.

The Bidadi township row centres on the Karnataka government's plan to acquire agricultural land in and around Bidadi, near Bengaluru, for a proposed township project. The Bidadi region is located close to Bengaluru.

Amid the opposition, the Congress government led by Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar issued the final notification for land acquisition on Friday.

The Union Minister challenged Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to accompany him to the affected villages and determine whether the owners of the land notified for acquisition under the Bidadi township project are genuine farmers or not.

“Claiming that farmers are not farmers is the height of arrogance. It is a grave insult to the very people who feed the nation. If the Chief Minister wants to know whether they are genuine farmers, let him visit those villages. I will also go there. Let the people of those villages themselves decide whether those losing their land are farmers or not,” Kumaraswamy said.

He stated that the government's decision to issue the final notification was unjustified.

“Farmers have been protesting for 470 days. The land in question is fertile agricultural land. This government is trying to seize it for a real estate venture. It is now attempting to uproot farmers from their land. FIRs are being filed against protesting farmers, while the Home Minister claims that no such FIRs have been registered. It is difficult to understand what is happening in the state. The government itself is displaying authoritarian arrogance,” he alleged.

Kumaraswamy further said that the tragedy was compounded by the fact that elected representatives, who were voted to power by the villagers, had also become part of the exercise.

“For any government notification, farmers' consent is mandatory. The government cannot proceed without their approval. Yet, despite this, it has issued the final notification and is moving to destroy farmers' livelihoods. This is unforgivable,” he said.

He claimed that 80 to 90 per cent of farmers opposed the project and that only a handful of vested interests wanted the Bidadi township.

“Farmers protesting against giving up their land are being subjected to oppression through the police and hired goons. There is plenty of barren land available elsewhere where townships can be developed. Instead, this government is conspiring to acquire the land of Bidadi residents specifically,” he alleged.

Recalling his tenure as Chief Minister, Kumaraswamy said that in 2006 he had planned five township projects, including one in Bidadi.

“However, due to strong opposition from farmers, I abandoned the proposal without hesitation. I gave up the project in the public interest. Now, this government has revived it for its own interests. It is trying to use poor people's land for a real estate business,” he charged.

Condemning Home Minister Priyank Kharge's reported statement that“we will implement the project at any cost and people may pursue legal remedies if they wish”, Kumaraswamy said the remark alone reflected the government's lack of respect for farmers.

Kumaraswamy also criticised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over alleged alterations to the historic Kumara Krupa Guest House.

“If this government continues for another five years, one wonders what it might do even to the Vidhana Soudha built by Kengal Hanumanthaiah,” he remarked sarcastically.

“It is a heritage structure with its own historical significance. It stands as a landmark associated with many important events and records in the state's history. It is not right to alter such a building merely on someone's advice. The enlightened citizens of the state should oppose this,” he said.