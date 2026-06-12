Evonsys Launches Tracei For Payment Investigations And Wins Pega Launchpad Elevation Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, United States, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvonSys, a global technology partner to leading financial institutions, recently launched TracEI, a SaaS solution designed to bring greater control and consistency to payment investigations, exception management, and investigation workflows.

The launch comes at a time when financial institutions are facing growing pressure to modernize operational processes surrounding payment exceptions and investigations. Since its launch, TracEI has also been recognized with the Pega Launchpad Elevation Award at PegaWorld 2026, which honors providers that leverage proprietary intellectual property and deep subject matter expertise to solve meaningful business challenges through innovative applications.

For those working in banking and payments, the transformation over the last decade has been significant. Payments today are faster, more seamless, and more transparent than ever before.

For the small but critical percentage of transactions that don't go as expected, the experience remains largely unchanged - manual, fragmented, and difficult to scale.

This contrast is becoming more visible as the industry modernizes. Swift gpi has improved payment traceability, ISO 20022 is enabling richer and more structured data, and the transition from MT to MX messaging is redefining how cross-border payments are processed and monitored. Yet when something goes wrong, investigations still rely on coordination across teams, systems, and counterparties.

In an ecosystem built for speed and transparency, this gap is increasingly shaping operational efficiency, cost, and client experience for global banks.

Built on EvonSys' 10 years' experience delivering large-scale payments and workflow transformation programs - supported by an 800+ global team across 8 locations with over 200 enterprise applications delivered - TracEI addresses a growing need in payment operations and transaction lifecycle management: enabling banks to handle exceptions with the same reliability as payments themselves.

TracEI introduces a unified, workflow-driven layer that connects data, teams, and processes involved in investigations. It helps reduce manual effort and resolution time, improves visibility across cross-border payment flows, and strengthens auditability and operational oversight for global financial institutions' payments and treasury teams.

The solution's approach has already gained industry recognition. At the recent Pega Launchpad Awards at PegaWorld 2026, TracEI received the Elevation Award, presented to providers that combine their own intellectual property with deep domain expertise to address critical business challenges. The recognition reflects EvonSys' experience in payments transformation and reinforces the growing need for innovation in payment investigations and exception management.

As client expectations shift toward real-time outcomes, the ability to resolve exceptions quickly and predictably is becoming just as important as executing transactions efficiently. Delays in investigations not only increase operational cost but can also impact liquidity visibility and client confidence.

TracEI also incorporates AI to support faster and more informed decision-making - helping interpret fragmented signals, guide next actions, and move cases forward more efficiently.

About EvonSys

EvonSys is a global technology and consulting firm specializing in workflow automation, payments operations, and digital transformation for financial services. The firm partners with leading financial institutions worldwide and brings deep expertise across platforms such as Pega and other large SaaS platforms. With over 800 professionals across 8 global locations and more than 200 enterprise applications delivered, EvonSys is recognized for delivery excellence within the Pega ecosystem.

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About TracEI

TracEI is EvonSys' solution for payment investigations, exception management, and transaction resolution workflows, designed to provide a unified, scalable approach to handling payment breakdowns across systems, teams, and institutions. It enables banks to move from manual coordination to structured, workflow-driven resolution.

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CONTACT: Contact Associate Marketing Manager Rajalakshmi Ganesh EvonSys...