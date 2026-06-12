Tripartite Mou To Boost Oil Exploration Along Assam-Nagaland Border: CM Neiphiu Rio

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Kohima, June 12 (IANS) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Friday said that the tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed among the Centre, Assam and Nagaland would facilitate mineral oil exploration and production activities in the disputed belt along the Assam-Nagaland border while ensuring cooperation among all stakeholders.

Addressing the NITI Aayog meeting with Chief Ministers of the eight Northeastern states in New Delhi, the Chief Minister also expressed optimism that the initiative would unlock economic opportunities and contribute to the country's energy security.

He further stated that efforts are underway for the resumption of petroleum and natural gas exploration and production activities in Nagaland.

In the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the tripartite MoU was signed in New Delhi on Thursday to facilitate mineral oil operations in the Assam-Nagaland boundary areas.

The Home Minister had stated that the agreement would open up significant opportunities for oil and natural gas exploration as well as mineral mining, while removing a major hurdle in realising PM Modi's vision of a prosperous and economically vibrant Northeast.

The Chief Minister, at Friday's NITI Aayog meeting, highlighted the state's key development priorities and sought continued support from the Government of India and NITI Aayog.

Expressing gratitude to NITI Aayog for its continued support towards Nagaland's development initiatives, Rio acknowledged the institution's contribution to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, the Aspirational Districts and Aspirational Blocks Programmes, the Sampoornata Abhiyan and the establishment of the Nagaland Institute of Transformation (NIoT).

The Chief Minister stated that despite significant progress achieved over the past two decades, Nagaland continues to face fiscal and infrastructural challenges as a resource-constrained and revenue-deficit state.

He expressed concern over the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grants under the Sixteenth Finance Commission and requested NITI Aayog's support for the provision of annual Special Grants during the Commission's award period to ensure fiscal sustainability and continuity of essential public services.

Highlighting connectivity as a key driver of economic transformation, Rio sought support for the Foothill Road (Trans-Nagaland Highway), strengthening of air connectivity through the development of short landing strips at strategic locations, extension of the Dimapur-Zubza railway line up to Kohima, early sanction of the Dimapur-Tizit Railway Project and development of inland waterways in the state.

The Chief Minister also sought support for major urban infrastructure projects, including the construction of flyovers and elevated corridors in Dimapur, Kohima and Chumoukedima to address growing traffic congestion and urbanisation challenges.

In the areas of education and healthcare, Rio requested support for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Nagaland and strengthening of tertiary healthcare infrastructure in the state.

He also sought financial assistance for the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Kohima.

Highlighting the proposed Nagaki City in Chumoukedima district as a major economic transformation initiative, Rio sought special consideration for the development of core infrastructure to facilitate investment and accelerate implementation of the project.

The Chief Minister further sought support for the expansion of coffee cultivation, promotion of agarwood-based livelihoods, implementation of hydroelectric projects and enhancement of sports infrastructure and youth development programmes across the state.

Reaffirming Nagaland's commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the Chief Minister said the state looks forward to continued partnership with NITI Aayog, the Government of India and other Northeastern states in advancing inclusive and sustainable development.