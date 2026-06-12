Tripura CM Unveils 'Vision 2047 Roadmap', Seeks Connectivity At NITI Aayog Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, June 12 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday presented the state's key development priorities and growth vision during an interactive session convened by NITI Aayog with the Chief Ministers and Chief Secretaries of the Northeastern states.

The meeting was attended by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri and other members of the policy think tank.

Addressing the session, Saha expressed gratitude to NITI Aayog for its continued guidance and support to Tripura and the Northeastern region. He said the state's Vision Document, Lakshya 2047, seeks to build an“Unnato and Shreshtho” future-ready Tripura through improved governance, institutional strengthening and optimal utilisation of available resources.

Highlighting Tripura's recent achievements, the Chief Minister said the state has made significant progress in governance reforms, digital transformation, investment promotion, healthcare, education, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He noted that Tripura secured the top rank among all states and J&K in Deregulation and Compliance Reduction in both Phase-I and Phase-II, reflecting the government's commitment to ease of doing business and administrative efficiency.

Saha also highlighted efforts to strengthen the state's institutional ecosystem through initiatives such as the Tripura Institution for Transformation, the Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority, the Investment Promotion Agency of Tripura and the Good Governance Department.

He said these institutions have played a crucial role in improving policymaking, facilitating investments and enhancing public service delivery.

Outlining the state's future priorities, the Chief Minister stressed the need for enhanced regional and international connectivity, the promotion of the Northeast as an integrated investment destination, the development of Agartala as an AI City, and the positioning of Tripura as a leading pharmaceutical and MedTech hub.

He also underlined the state's immense potential in the natural fibres sector and called for stronger collaboration with national and international incubation centres to boost innovation, entrepreneurship and value-added manufacturing.

Seeking support for critical infrastructure projects, Saha urged the early operationalisation of the Sabroom-Ramgarh Integrated Check Post and the Agartala-Akhaura railway link.

He also sought the introduction of direct Agartala-Chittagong flight services, the revival of Kailashahar Airport, the strengthening of railway infrastructure, and the commencement of Vande Bharat Express services between Agartala and Guwahati to further improve connectivity and economic integration.

On the healthcare front, the Chief Minister said patient referrals outside the state have reduced considerably due to improvements in medical infrastructure and services. He informed the meeting that Tripura's Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) has declined from 17 to 12 per 1,000 live births during the last three years, reflecting notable progress in maternal and child healthcare.

Reiterating the state government's demand for the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Agartala, Saha also sought enhanced financial support under Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY).

The Chief Minister further proposed upgrading the Netaji Subhash Regional Coaching Centre in Agartala into a National Academy for Gymnastics, Football, Judo, and Swimming to strengthen sports infrastructure and nurture young talent.

In addition, he advocated the organisation of a multi-stage North East Cycling Race, modelled on the Tour de France, saying such an event would promote sports, adventure tourism, regional integration and economic activity across the region.

Reaffirming Tripura's commitment to the collective development of the Northeast and the national vision of Viksit Bharat, Saha expressed confidence that the deliberations and policy guidance provided by NITI Aayog would further accelerate the state's development trajectory.

He said Tripura remains committed to working closely with the Centre and other Northeastern states to unlock new opportunities for growth, investment and prosperity across the region.