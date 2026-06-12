Rural Water Supply Schemes To Shift To Solar: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed that all rural water supply schemes in Maharashtra should be gradually shifted to solar energy amid rising outstanding electricity bills of many operational water supply schemes across the state. At the meeting, he also instructed the department to formulate a comprehensive policy for the same.

CM Fadnavis said a solar energy policy should be prepared by the Maharashtra Energy Development Agency for all schemes, taking into account factors such as the water source, the number of beneficiaries dependent on the scheme, the capacity of the motor pumps, and the total electricity units required.

He emphasised that no water supply scheme in the state should be shut down due to unpaid electricity bills. Schemes should also be completed in accordance with the Central Government norm of providing 55 litres of water per person per day.

He further directed that taluka-level units should be established for the repair and maintenance of all regional and independent rural water supply schemes. Gram Panchayats should be involved in these units. Maintenance and repair expenses should be met through water tax collections. In areas where water tax recovery is low, funds should be provided from local self-government institutions. Such units would reduce maintenance costs and ensure that schemes remain operational, he added.

The Chief Minister directed that a panel of agencies be prepared at the taluka level for the maintenance and repair of water supply schemes. Based on resolutions passed by Gram Sabhas, agencies from this panel should be engaged for maintenance work. This system would ensure that no water supply scheme becomes defunct due to a lack of repairs.

He stressed that water sources for rural water supply schemes must be sustainable. New sources should not have to be identified repeatedly after short intervals, as this diminishes the utility of investments already made in earlier schemes. Funds are available under the VBG Ramji Scheme for strengthening water sources, and these resources should be utilised to reinforce existing sources. This would ensure that water supply schemes continue to operate at full capacity in the future, he said.

Regarding restoration and reconnection schemes, CM Fadnavis directed that schemes with more than 50 per cent work completed should be provided with funds and completed. He also instructed that schemes completed 100 per cent under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be verified.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, solar systems have already been included in the original estimates of 11,643 schemes. Across the state, solar systems have been proposed for 22,185 water supply schemes.