Assam Emerging As A Major Logistics Hub: CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 12 (IANS) Assam is steadily emerging as a major logistics and cargo hub in the Northeast, with cargo handling at Guwahati Airport registering a significant 15.1 pc year-on-year growth during the financial year 2025-26, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

Highlighting the state's growing role in regional trade and connectivity, Sarma, in a post on social media platform X, said Assam is rapidly positioning itself as a logistics powerhouse capable of supporting industrial growth and expanding business opportunities.

“Assam is rapidly emerging as a logistics hub in the region. Last year, Guwahati Airport witnessed a 15.1 pc year-on-year jump in cargo handled at 33,555.99 metric tonnes,” the Chief Minister said.

According to data shared by Sarma, cargo handled at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport increased from 29,155 metric tonnes in 2024-25 to 33,555.99 metric tonnes in 2025-26, reflecting the growing demand for efficient freight movement and improved supply chain infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister said the growth in cargo traffic is an encouraging indicator of Assam's expanding economic activity and its increasing integration with domestic and international markets. He added that as the state looks to industrialise and expand opportunities, the government aims to build on this momentum and boost the cargo logistics sector.

The state government has been focusing on strengthening Assam's logistics ecosystem through investments in transport infrastructure, multimodal connectivity and export-oriented initiatives. Improved road, rail, inland waterway and air connectivity are expected to further enhance the movement of goods across the Northeast and beyond.

Industry observers believe the rise in cargo volumes at Guwahati Airport reflects growing business confidence, increased movement of agricultural and industrial products and the strategic importance of Assam as a gateway to Southeast Asia under India's Act East policy.

The latest growth figures come amid the state government's efforts to attract investments, promote manufacturing and create employment opportunities through infrastructure-led development. Officials say enhanced cargo-handling capacity will play a crucial role in supporting Assam's ambitions to become a key trade and logistics centre in the region.