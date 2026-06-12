Ahmedabad Crash: Husband Who Lost Pregnant Wife Rejects Final Compensation

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, June 12 (IANS) A year after he lost both his wife and their unborn child in the Air India AI171 disaster, Gunjan Kumar Chaudhary returned to the Ahmedabad crash site carrying a photograph of the woman with whom he had spent 12 years of his life, saying he still wakes up at night calling out her name and remains determined to seek answers about the tragedy that shattered his family.

Standing amid the memories of one of India's deadliest aviation disasters, the local resident paid tribute to his wife, Jaimini Chaudhary, who was two months pregnant when she boarded the London-bound flight on June 12, 2025.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into the B.J. Medical College hostel complex shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, killing 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 people on the ground.

The disaster claimed 260 lives in total and remains under investigation a year later. For Gunjan, the anniversary brought back memories of a future that never arrived.

“My wife was two months pregnant. We lost two lives together,” he said. Gunjan and Jaimini had been together for 12 years, including two years of engagement and 10 years of marriage.

Their 10th wedding anniversary was on January 25, 2025.“We were together for 12 years. I want to live with her memories. I still live in the same apartment where we lived together," he told IANS.

The couple had moved to London together in 2022 and had spent more than three years building a life there. Both were employed, with Jaimini working at Nikie Health Care Limited and Gunjan employed at Othon Chemical Limited.

According to Gunjan, they had long wanted to start a family.“We planned earlier, but my wife said first we should settle abroad and then plan for a child. After that, our child plan succeeded, and suddenly this happened. We lost everything," he said.

The couple travelled to India together on May 9 last year. Gunjan returned to London on May 21 because he had exhausted much of his annual leave after an earlier trip to India in 2024.

Jaimini remained behind because she had accumulated sufficient leave and wanted to spend more time with her family.“She came to India after three years. I did not have enough holiday, but she had enough holiday,” he recalled.

The trip had also been prompted by family concerns. Gunjan said his mother, now 64, had been experiencing health issues, while Jaimini wanted dental treatment during her stay.

“My wife said we should come home and meet everyone. My mother was not well, and she also wanted to get her teeth checked," he told IANS.

After arriving in India, the couple first stayed with Gunjan's family before Jaimini travelled to meet her parents in Valsad. On the day of the crash, the couple spoke one last time via video call at 12:39 p.m.

“She told me, 'I have left. Come and pick me up at London Airport,” Gunjan recalled. Within minutes, the aircraft crashed. At the time, Gunjan was at work in London.“When I heard the news, I collapsed. I fell to the floor,” he said.

One year later, Gunjan said the emotional impact remains overwhelming. Speaking to IANS, he said:“Every time I sleep, I wake up around 4 o'clock. We used to hold hands before we went to sleep. I suddenly wake up, say my wife's name, and then realise she is not here. She has passed away. I still cannot accept it.”

Gunjan has also rejected a final compensation proposal linked to the crash, arguing that no financial calculation can adequately account for the loss of his wife and unborn child.

“They calculated it as 16 times my wife's salary. How can they decide how long my wife would have lived? Nobody knows that. The calculation is totally wrong," he said.

Gunjan clarified that he accepted the initial assistance provided to all affected families, including the ex gratia payments announced after the crash, but rejected what he described as the final compensation offer.

He said,“The first compensation was given to everyone. I accepted that. It is the final compensation that I rejected.”

The interim package included Rs one crore from the Tata Group and additional payments from Air India.

Gunjan maintains that he will wait for the final investigation findings before deciding his next legal steps.“Only when the investigation is finished will we know whether it was Boeing, General Electric or something else. We do not know yet," he said.

He said he intends to pursue legal action independently in the United Kingdom rather than through any of the law firms representing groups of victims' families.

“No, I am not associated with them. I will do it according to my own understanding," he asserted. His work permit in London remains valid until July 16, 2028, and he plans to pursue any future legal proceedings there.

“I will file the case individually in the UK, not in Indian courts," he confirmed to IANS. Asked whom he held responsible, Gunjan said Air India would remain central to any future legal action.

He said,“After the report, we will take action. But we will definitely proceed against Air India.”

Explaining his refusal, he added,“I do not know whose fault it is. Air India destroyed everything for me. I lost my wife and my unborn child. I lost everything.”

Gunjan said he remains unconvinced by suggestions that pilot error caused the crash.“I do not believe the pilot did this intentionally. The pilot's job was to save people. I trust him," he said.

He said he suspects a technical issue may have played a role.“I think maybe it was an electrical failure, but I do not know the exact reason. We are waiting for proof," he added.

Asked whether he would challenge a final report that blamed human error, he replied:“Yes, we will challenge it. They say the pilot cut off a switch. Why would he do that? It is not possible. I cannot accept such a report.”

The anniversary has renewed calls from many bereaved families for answers as investigators continue to examine the causes of the disaster.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has said the inquiry remains ongoing and has not provided a timeline for the final report.

Families gathering in Ahmedabad this week said they continue to seek clarity about how the London-bound aircraft crashed less than a minute after take-off.

For Gunjan, however, the investigation remains only one part of a loss that cannot be measured by reports, legal claims or compensation.