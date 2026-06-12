Leo International Precision Health AG Announces Results Of The 2026 Annual General Meeting

Planegg / Martinsried, Germany, June 12, 2026 – Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH” or the“Company”, ticker symbol: LEOW), a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem, today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) as an in-person event.

During the AGM, the Management Board reported on the Company's development in fiscal year 2025 as well as the current business performance and strategic objectives for the ongoing fiscal year. Key topics included the establishment of the integrated precision health portfolio, the successful contribution of the first six portfolio companies, and the planned further expansion through additional acquisitions in Europe and Asia. The Management and Supervisory Board answered all questions in the plenary debate.

Shareholders approved all proposed resolutions submitted by the Management Board and Supervisory Board with large majorities.

One of the key resolutions approved was a capital increase from Company funds (capitalization of reserves), which will increase the Company's share capital from EUR 576,000 to EUR 106,560,000. As part of the transaction, 105,984,000 new bonus shares will be issued to existing shareholders at an allocation ratio of approximately 184 new shares for every one existing share held. No cash contribution is required from shareholders and their proportional ownership interests in the Company will remain unchanged.

While the measure does not provide the Company with any new financial resources, it strengthens the Company's capital structure, increases the number of shares outstanding and is expected to improve the stock's tradability. The Management Board and Supervisory Board believe that the resulting share structure will further enhance the Company's visibility in the capital markets and increase its attractiveness to a broader range of investors.

The votes represented 70.19% of the Company's share capital. The detailed voting results of the 2026 Annual General Meeting will be published on the Company's website at

About Leo International Precision Health AG

Leo International Precision Health AG (“LIPH”, ticker symbol: LEOW) is a holding company building a global integrated AI-driven healthcare ecosystem. With a strategic focus on AI-driven precision health assets across Healthcare Services, MedTech, HealthTech and Biotech, LIPH offers investors access to the expanding Asian and global healthcare and life sciences market. By reconfiguring assets, LIPH integrates technology, data, and operations to accelerate medical outcomes and portfolio performance.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements and information which are based on LIPH's current expectations and certain assumptions. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, performance of the company, development of the products and the estimates given here. Such known and unknown risks and uncertainties comprise, among others, the research and development, the regulatory approval process, the timing of the actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities, clinical results, changes in laws and regulations, product quality, patient safety, patent litigation, contractual risks and dependencies from third parties. Leo International Precision Health AG assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments which differ from those anticipated. This document constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of LIPH. No public offering of securities of LIPH will be made nor is a public offering intended. This document and the information contained therein may not be distributed in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan or any other jurisdictions, in which such offer or such solicitation would be prohibited.