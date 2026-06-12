Cornerstone Expands Sustainability Data Coverage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cornerstone is releasing an updated version of the EPA's GHG Emission Factors Hub for free to the public

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone, the sustainability data initiative, is expanding its model coverage to include data for scopes 1, 2, and 3, starting with the addition of the GHG Emission Factors Hub (the Hub), one of the most broadly-used resources in corporate greenhouse gas accounting. With the addition of the Hub, companies now have free open access through Cornerstone to all data needed to calculate a scope 1, 2, and 3 carbon footprint.

The Hub consolidates key United States data sources-including eGRID and the Waste Reduction Model (WARM)-into a single, easy-to-use set of emission factors. Roughly 80% of American companies use the Hub for measuring and reporting scope 1 emissions. The last version of the Hub was released in January 2025 by the US Environmental Protection Agency Center for Corporate Climate Leadership.

Cornerstone is a collaboration between Watershed, ERG, and the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability. The initiative aims to accelerate impactful sustainability work by providing high-quality, open environmental data for businesses, governments, researchers, and other organizational users. Cornerstone launched in 2025 with free versions of the two most widely-used multiregional input-output data models: USEEIO and CEDA, used by over 65% of organizations to calculate their scope 3 emissions footprints.

The 2026 edition of the GHG Emission Factors Hub builds on previous versions released by the EPA. This update includes eGRID factors; air travel factors for Category 6: Business Travel and Category 7: Employee Commuting; and updated refrigerant blends and GWPs to align with IPCC AR6.

WSP in the US and ERG, the consultancies that maintained the Hub with the EPA, will continue their work under Cornerstone. WSP will join Cornerstone as a collaborator on the Hub, leading the continuous technical development of the dataset and responding to technical inquiries from users.

The 2026 GHG Emission Factors Hub is available for download here.



About Watershed

Watershed is the sustainability AI platform. Companies like Airbnb, Carlyle Group, FedEx, Visa, and Dr. Martens use Watershed to manage climate and ESG data, produce audit-ready metrics for voluntary and regulatory reporting including CSRD, and drive real decarbonization. Watershed is the platform of choice for companies seeking to reduce emissions; meet customer, investor and regulatory requirements; and modernize their sustainability programs. Watershed customers also have exclusive access to a marketplace of pre-vetted, high-quality carbon projects and groundbreaking virtual power purchase agreements.

About WSP in the US

WSP is one of the world's leading professional services firms, uniting its engineering, advisory and science-based expertise to shape communities to advance humanity. From local beginnings to a globe-spanning presence today, WSP operates in more than 50 countries and employs approximately 83,000 professionals. WSP in the US's team of approximately 27,000 professionals pioneer solutions and deliver innovative projects across the transportation, infrastructure, environment, building, energy, water, and mining and metals sectors.

About ERG

ERG is a US-based research consulting firm with over 800 professionals serving federal, state, municipal, non-profit, and academic clients across more than 20 service areas. ERG also supports private-sector clients in completing ISO-compliant and GHG Protocol-aligned life cycle assessments (LCA). ERG's LCA practice is nationally recognized, having helped develop the life cycle methodology over 50 years ago. ERG currently serves as the data curators for the publicly available USLCI database and the Federal LCA Commons where ERG works with public agencies and industry to publish their LCA data and improve modeling consistency.

About the Stanford Sustainable Solutions Lab

The Sustainable Solutions Lab is a research group within the Stanford Doerr School of Sustainability led by Professor Steve Davis. Its work aims to identify and prioritize solutions to pressing sustainability challenges in energy and food systems.

CONTACT: Amelia Penniman Watershed...