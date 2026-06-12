Before The Government Makes Its Move, Everyday Americans Have A Narrow Window To Get In First

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The man who advised Nixon and Reagan, predicts Trump's executive order is about to unleash the largest mineral reserve of its kind on the planet

Baltimore, MD, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most Americans have never heard of Executive Order 14153. But according to one of Washington's most seasoned financial insiders, buried deep inside that document is a clause that could set off one of the biggest wealth events in modern American history.

And right now, before the rest of the world figures it out, everyday Americans still have a chance to get ahead of it.

Jim Rickards has spent five decades at the very center of American power. He helped craft the Petrodollar Accord with the Nixon administration. He negotiated during the Iran hostage crisis under Reagan. He warned the U.S. Treasury about the coming financial collapse in 2007, a full year before the world fell apart. Now he released a new video presentation that says everything he has seen over that half century of advising presidents, generals, and central bankers has been pointing toward this moment.

"President Trump has done more to unlock America's resource potential than the last 30 years combined," Rickards said.

An Executive Order Almost Nobody Read

On his first day back in the White House, President Trump signed 26 executive orders. Most people paid attention to the headlines. Rickards read every word.

He says buried inside Executive Order 14153 is a clause almost no one noticed, one that gives senior officials the power to unlock a sealed off region of the United States sitting on top of what Rickards believes is the single most valuable untapped mineral deposit anywhere on the planet.

He calls it America's Crown Jewel. A remote stretch of American land holding an estimated $2.7 trillion in gold, copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum, metals that he says are critical to everything from military air power to AI dominance to the long term future of the U.S. dollar.

"Most people never read the 26 executive orders he signed on his first day back in the White House," Rickards said. "But I did."

The Dollar, Gold, and Why This Matters Right Now

Rickards has long argued that America's financial future depends on anchoring its currency back to real assets. He says this deposit sits at the very heart of that argument.

The site holds an estimated 82 million ounces of gold. In his presentation, Rickards says that matters because the U.S. money supply has ballooned to over $22 trillion. Historically, he notes, confidence in a currency was maintained by anchoring a portion of its supply to gold.

"This single site could have enough gold to establish a new Fort Knox," he said. "And cement the dollar's legacy as the reserve currency of the world."

He has been predicting gold would reach $10,000 an ounce for years. With gold already through $5,000, he says the case for owning a stake in one of the largest untapped gold deposits on the planet has never been stronger.

"People said I was crazy when I said gold would hit $5,000 an ounce," Rickards said. "They're not laughing anymore."

A General Said It First. Trump Is About to Prove Him Right.

Rickards says the strategic importance of this region is not a new idea. He points to General Billy Mitchell, known as the father of U.S. air power, who said that whoever controls this region would rule the world.

The reason, Rickards says, comes down to rhenium. A rare metal that most Americans have never heard of but one that is essential to high performance military jet engines. Without it, he says, jet engines do not fly. The U.S. currently imports almost all of it from Chile, Kazakhstan, and Poland. If those supply lines were ever cut, he warns, the consequences for American air power would be severe.

This one deposit holds an estimated 6.3 million pounds of it, enough according to Rickards to build more than 3 million high performance jet engines.

"If those supply lines are cut, our Air Force gets grounded," he said.

A Tiny Company. A Massive Mismatch.

One small company, currently trading for just under $2 per share with a market cap below one billion dollars, holds 100 percent of the rights to this entire deposit.

Rickards says the reason the stock is still this cheap comes down to one thing. The project has been blocked by the EPA and tied up in regulatory limbo since the Biden administration. Wall Street, he says, has been pricing the stock as though that decision will never be reversed.

He believes that assumption is about to be proven catastrophically wrong.

"On paper, Wall Street would have you believe this company is only worth about a billion dollars," Rickards said. "And yet, they own this entire asset outright."

He notes that nearly 200 major money managers have already quietly taken positions. The world's second largest hedge fund is among them. The smart money, he says, is already at the door.

The Window Is Open. But Not for Long.

Rickards says two critical pieces of legislation are advancing through the U.S. Senate right now, both tied directly to unlocking this project. A government decision is expected no later than June 30. He says that date is not arbitrary, it is the moment he believes the stock goes from being priced for failure to being priced for what it actually holds.

"Trump's about to change the situation," he said. "And that's when this tiny $2 stock could see its price skyrocket."

He urges anyone considering a position to move before that happens, while the stock is still priced as though the deposit will stay buried forever. He is clear about the risk.

"Is there risk? Absolutely," Rickards said. "As of now, Biden era decisions remain in place. But that uncertainty is what has given us the opportunity we have today."

For those willing to act, he says the potential upside is unlike anything he has encountered in a career that has taken him from the Nixon White House to the secure meeting rooms of the Pentagon.

"Over the next couple of years, it could be life changing," he said.

About the Presentation

Jim Rickard's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to view.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards has spent over five decades working in the most powerful institutions in the United States, including the White House, the U.S. Treasury, the Federal Reserve, the Pentagon, and the CIA.

Paradigm Press is one of the most widely read independent financial research publishers in the United States, rated 4.8 stars on Google across more than 1,900 reviews. Free from advertiser influence, Paradigm Press is committed to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email:...