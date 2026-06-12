CPI PROPERTY GROUP Change To Board Of Directors
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CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors
12.06.2026 / 18:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
CPI Property Group (société anonyme) 40, rue de la Vallée L-2661 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254 Press Release - Corporate News Luxembourg, 12 June 2026 CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Change to Board of Directors CPI PROPERTY GROUP (“CPIPG” or the“Group”), a leading European landlord, today announces a change to our Board of Directors. Zdeněk Havelka, Chief Operating Officer of CPIPG, has resigned from the Board in order to devote his full attention to the Group's operations. Zdeněk will remain a managing director (administrateur délégué) of CPIPG, and his responsibilities as part of the Group's Executive Management team are unchanged. Mindee Lee has been co-opted to the Board of Directors, replacing Zdeněk. Mindee joined CPIPG in 2021 and currently serves as Director of Corporate Strategy and Board Secretary. She brings 16 years of experience in banking, capital markets and real estate asset management across Europe and Asia. “Mindee knows our Group extremely well and has played an important role in CPIPG's governance for several years,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman.“We are delighted to welcome Mindee to the Board and wish Zdeněk continued success as he focuses on the Group's profitability and operational excellence.” Investor Relations Moritz Mayer Manager, Capital Markets ... For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website:
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12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2345428
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2345428 12.06.2026 CET/CEST
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