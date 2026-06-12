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Hgears AG: Annual General Meeting Approves All Agenda Items, Lars Ahns New Member Of The Supervisory Board
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hGears AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
hGears AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Lars Ahns new member of the Supervisory Board
12.06.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
hGears AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items, Lars Ahns new member of the Supervisory Board HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
About hGears hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components with a strategic focus on products for e-mobility. The products include gears, shafts and other function-critical components that are used in electric drive systems for e-bikes and in electric and hybrid vehicles (EHV). In the e-bike sector, hGears AG is a leading European company in the supply of high-precision gear parts and components. The company is thus well positioned to benefit from the growing end markets for e-bikes and EHVs. hGears has three different business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: e-Bike, [e]-Mobility (primarily for premium and luxury cars, EHVs and powersports vehicles) and e-Tools. hGears combines more than 65 years of experience in highly developed machining steel processing and state-of-the-art sintered metal production. This makes it one of the few companies in the world that can offer its customers both processes. hGears works together with its customers in a“co-development” role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customer's specifications. hGears' blue-chip customer base includes several major Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company benefits from long-standing, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers, with many key customers being supplied for more than 20 years. hGears is headquartered in Schramberg (Germany) and operates worldwide with production facilities in Schramberg (Germany), Padua (Italy) and Suzhou (China). Visit hGears on the Internet at: 12.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|hGears AG
|Brambach 38
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (7422) 566 0
|Fax:
|+49 (7422) 566 883
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CMGN3
|WKN:
|A3CMGN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
|EQS News ID:
|2345364
|
2345364 12.06.2026 CET/CEST
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