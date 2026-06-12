LGA Garage Door Service Expands in South Houston With New Sugar Land Location for Garage Door, Overhead Door, and Dock Equipment Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Texas location gives LGA Garage Door Service a dedicated South Houston hub for residential customers, builders, commercial facilities, and industrial service needs

Sugar Land, TEXAS, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGA Garage Door Service has announced the opening of its new Sugar Land location, expanding the company's South Houston presence and giving residential, commercial, and industrial customers a dedicated local service hub. The new location supports garage door repair, garage door installation, commercial overhead door service, dock equipment service, fence and gate service, and preventive maintenance programs.







LGA Garage Door Service Team

The Sugar Land office marks the company's third Texas location, joining its established operations in Spring and Pflugerville. With service coverage across the Houston and Austin metro areas, LGA Garage Door Service continues to support homeowners, custom home builders, production builders, distribution centers, auto dealers, manufacturers, cold storage facilities, and commercial property operators.

The new location was opened to strengthen service access in South Houston, where the company has completed significant installation work in recent years. According to LGA Garage Door Service, the company has installed approximately 10,000 garage doors in the South Houston area over the past five years during new construction and builder-related projects.

Why Sugar Land was selected for the third location

LGA Garage Door Service said the Sugar Land expansion was driven by ongoing customer demand and the company's existing installation history in the South Houston market. As homes are bought, sold, renovated, and maintained, many homeowners continue to contact the company for garage door service because LGA Garage Door Service originally installed the garage door system during the construction phase.

The company identified several South Houston communities where it has performed installation work in recent years, including Sienna, Cantera Creek, Veranda, Harvest Green, Colony Lake, Sweetwater, Vacek Country, Cross Creek West, Jordan Ranch, Hallimore, Stonecreek Estates, and Sierra Vista.

In many of these homes, LGA Garage Door Service said its company sticker remains attached to the garage door system or related infrastructure. The company views this as a practical service reference point for homeowners who later need repair, maintenance, replacement, opener support, or inspection services.

“I truly believe that Sugar Land, TX deserves its own LGA Garage Door Service hub, just like Austin, Pflugerville, Spring, The Woodlands, and Houston,” said a company representative.“This new location allows the company to support customers closer to where they live and work, especially in communities where LGA Garage Door Service has already completed a large number of installations.”

Residential, commercial, industrial, and builder services

LGA Garage Door Service operates through three primary divisions: single-family and multi-family builders, residential retrofit and service, and commercial construction and repair. These divisions allow the company to support both individual service calls and larger construction, retrofit, and maintenance needs.



Residential services include:



Garage door repair and installation

Garage door opener service

Preventive maintenance programs

Fence and gate service 24/7 emergency service



Commercial and industrial services include:



Commercial overhead door repair and installation

Dock leveler repair and installation

Dock equipment service

High-speed door installation 24/7 emergency service



Builder services include:



Single-family door installation

Multi-family project support

Custom home builder services

Large-scale retrofitting Dedicated account support



The company serves homeowners, middle-class and upper-market residential customers, commercial facility management companies, auto dealers, manufacturers, distribution centers, cold storage operators, production home builders, and custom home builders.

Manufacturer-authorized product access

LGA Garage Door Service states that it is a Clopay Master Authorized Dealer, LiftMaster Authorized Dealer, Cornell Cookson Authorized Dealer, Hormann commercial and high-speed doors Authorized Dealer, and Blue Giant Authorized Dealer.

These manufacturer relationships support the company's work across residential garage doors, garage door openers, commercial overhead doors, dock levelers, dock equipment, high-speed doors, and related commercial systems. The company said this product access allows its technicians to support a broad range of residential, commercial, industrial, and builder-related applications.

For residential customers, the company provides service for garage doors, openers, replacement projects, repair calls, and emergency needs. For commercial and industrial customers, the company supports overhead door systems, dock equipment, dock levelers, high-speed doors, operators, retrofits, new construction projects, and preventive maintenance programs.

Local staffing and long-term service coverage

Established in Houston in 2014, LGA Garage Door Service has grown into a 35-person company with three Texas locations. The company reports that it has installed more than 30,000 doors for single-family builders, along with thousands of premium doors for residential and commercial retrofit projects.

The company also emphasizes local staffing as part of its service model. Its Pflugerville and Austin-area team includes employees from Pflugerville, Round Rock, Austin, and Georgetown. Its Spring-area technicians, office staff, and managers are local to Spring, The Woodlands, Cypress, Tomball, and Houston.

The new Sugar Land location is expected to follow the same local hiring approach, with a focus on recruiting from the South Houston communities the location is designed to serve.

Brand trust and Texas expansion plans

LGA Garage Door Service points to its installation history, in-house technicians, manufacturer relationships, local staffing model, and customer review presence as part of its brand trust. The company reports approximately 750 Google reviews, along with additional customer feedback on Angi and BBB.

The Sugar Land opening is also part of a broader Texas growth plan. LGA Garage Door Service currently serves the entire Houston metro area and the entire Austin metro area from its Spring, Pflugerville, and Sugar Land locations.

Following the Sugar Land opening, the company plans to continue expanding its Houston-area coverage, including future growth toward the east side of Houston. Dallas, Texas is also part of the company's longer-term expansion plan.

About LGA Garage Door Service

LGA Garage Door Service is a Texas-based provider of residential and commercial garage doors, overhead doors, dock equipment, fence, and gate services. Established in Houston in 2014, the company operates from Spring, Pflugerville, and Sugar Land, Texas. Its services include residential garage door repair and installation, commercial overhead door repair and installation, dock leveler repair and installation, dock equipment service, high-speed doors, opener service, 24/7 emergency service, preventive maintenance programs, builder installations, retrofits, and commercial door projects.

Company Locations

Sugar Land Location

14905 Southwest Fwy, Suite #231

Sugar Land, TX 77478

Spring / Houston Location

6515 Spring Cypress Rd

Spring, TX 77379

Austin / Pflugerville Location

16409 Central Commerce Dr

Pflugerville, TX

LGA Garage Door Service

Press Inquiries

LGA Garage Door Service

Tzagana G

Email: info [at]

Phone: 832-808-2107

Website:

Sugar Land Service Page: sugar-land

Austin Service Page: austin/