Limitless Sky Launches Empty-Legs-Flights The World's Most Comprehensive Real-Time Empty Leg Private Jet Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 2,500 Empty Leg Flights Available Daily on an Interactive World Map – Saving Passengers Up to 75% on Luxury Private Jet Travel

Albuquerque, NM, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless Sky, a new premium private jet charter brokerage, today announced the official launch of empty-legs-flights, the most comprehensive destination for empty leg flights worldwide.

empty legs flights map private jet

The new platform has attracted investments from 499X Capital and Dr. Christoph Lymbersky a senior venture captialist who sees the private jet market on a significent growth path.

Limitless Sky provides private flyers instant access to more than 2,500 active empty leg opportunities displayed on an interactive global map. Users can easily browse, filter, and book heavily discounted luxury private jet flights - often at savings of up to 75% compared to standard charter rates.

“Empty leg flights represent one of the smartest ways to experience true private aviation,” said [Your Name/Founder], Founder of Limitless Sky.“With we have created the clearest and most user-friendly marketplace for these deals. Instead of hunting for last-minute offers, our clients can now see thousands of opportunities in real time and book them with just a few clicks.”

Key Features of



Live interactive world map showing over 2,500 empty leg flights

Powerful filters: route, date, aircraft type, price, and savings percentage

Instant quoting and seamless booking process

Empty Leg Alert system – get notified when new deals match your preferred routes

Full transparency with real prices and aircraft details 24/7 expert support from experienced private aviation specialists

Unlike traditional charter platforms that show only a handful of empty legs, Limitless Sky has built a dedicated hub that aggregates and displays the largest publicly available inventory of repositioning flights, making premium air travel significantly more accessible.

The platform is part of the broader

About Limitless Sky and Sea LLC

Limitless Sky is a worldwide private jet charter brokerage offering on-demand private jet flights, empty leg deals (up to 75% off), and fully customized luxury travel experiences. With instant quoting, transparent pricing, and 24/7 expert support, we connect clients to safe, vetted aircraft for any route - from short European hops to intercontinental long-range flights. As an NBAA member, we focus on calm, reliable, and high-end service, including seamless air-to-sea packages in partnership with Blue Ocean Club.

Press Inquiries

Dr. Christoph Lymbersky

chris [at]