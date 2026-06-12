Why Is RZLV Stock Rising Today?



Rezolve Ai said the proposed repurchase program reflects the board's belief that the current market valuation fails to capture the strength of the business.

CEO Daniel Wagner said the company has strengthened its technology platform, expanded its commercial opportunities, and advanced strategic partnerships since going public. Rezolve Ai said it intends to begin repurchasing shares as soon as possible after receiving court approval for the proposed capital reduction.

Shares of Rezolve Ai (RZLV) surged more than 18% in Friday's opening trade after the company said its board will seek shareholder approval for a capital reduction.

Rezolve Ai also proposed a share repurchase program of up to $300 million, citing confidence in its long-term prospects.

RZLV Says Current Market Valuation Does Not Reflect Strength Of Business

Rezolve Ai said the proposed repurchase program reflects the board's belief that the current market valuation fails to capture the strength of the business, progress made since its public listing, and future growth opportunities.

CEO Daniel Wagner said the company has strengthened its technology platform, expanded its commercial opportunities, and advanced strategic partnerships since going public.

“Through a share repurchase program we are making a clear statement of confidence in the company's future and in the value we believe exists for shareholders,” Wagner added.

RZLV To Initially Use Existing Cash Reserves

Rezolve Ai said it intends to begin repurchasing shares as soon as possible after receiving court approval for the proposed capital reduction, with purchases initially funded through existing cash reserves.

The company added that it is exploring non-dilutive financing options and other strategic capital initiatives that could provide additional flexibility to support the buyback program over time, while also funding priorities such as mergers and acquisitions, balance sheet optimization, and growth investments.

Rezolve Ai expects shareholder approval at its annual meeting on June 30, 2026. It currently anticipates obtaining court approval for the capital reduction by the end of August this year.

What Retail Traders Think Of RZLV

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Rezolve Ai trended in the 'bullish' territory at the time of writing.

One bullish user believes that this is just the beginning of the climb for Rezolve Ai shares.

View this Stocktwits post

RZLV stock is up 11% year-to-date and 33% over the past 12 months. The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) is up 37% over the past 12 months, while the iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) is up 52%.

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