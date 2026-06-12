Why Did CPOP Stock Crash Over 80% Today?



The offer price represents roughly an 86% discount to the stock's last closing price on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the firm reported a 65% surge in revenue to $68.9 million for the second half of 2025. The company pointed out that its consumer preferences are increasingly gravitating toward top-tier IP resources and high-caliber, well-received live entertainment content.

Shares of Pop Culture Group (CPOP) tanked on Friday after the China-headquartered company priced its registered stock offering at a steep discount.

At the time of writing, CPOP stock was down nearly 80% and on track for its biggest one-day percentage decline ever.

CPOP's Stock Offering

The company said it is raising $8 million from a“new fundamental institutional investor” by selling more than 53.3 million new Class A shares or pre-funded warrants at $0.15 a piece. The offer price represents roughly an 86% discount to the stock's last closing price on Thursday.

According to data from Koyfin, top institutional shareholders in the company as of Nov. 17, 2025, are Pop Holding Group Limited Partnership, Popjay International Industry, Cpop International Operations Inc, and Bobo Worldwide Holdings.

The company currently has 82 million shares outstanding, and post-offering, that number is expected to rise to over 135 million shares. It did not publicly disclose how the proceeds from the offering would be used.

Pop Culture Saw 65% Surge In Revenue For H2 2025

On Wednesday, the company, which is involved in cultural exchange events between China and the United States, largely through promoting hip-hop music and Chinese pop culture, reported a 65% surge in revenue to $68.9 million for the second half of 2025.

The company pointed out that its consumer preferences are increasingly gravitating toward top-tier IP resources and high-caliber, well-received live entertainment content.

China's live performance market reached 96.9 billion yuan ($14.3 billion) in 2025 and is projected to surpass 100 billion yuan this year, China Daily, the country's largest English-language news portal, reported in March, citing data from consultancy firm iiMedia Research.

What Retail Traders Think About CPOP

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment about the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory over the past 24 hours amid 'extremely high' message volumes.

One user on the platform, noting the price action, said the stock could be a good candidate for a quick swing trade.

View this Stocktwits post

CPOP stock has declined more than 50% so far this year and roughly 65% over the past 12 months, underperforming the S & P 500.

(1 Chinese Yuan = $0.15)

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