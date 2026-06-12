Shifting US - Iran Dynamics Keep Oil Prices On Edge

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Global oil markets have experienced renewed volatility following signals from U.S. President Donald Trump regarding military action against Iran and ongoing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region. Price movements over the past days reflect a market highly sensitive to geopolitical risk, supply disruptions, and shifting expectations around negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

Initially, oil prices surged by around 1% after President Trump warned that Iran could face renewed bombing if it refused to accept proposed conditions. The statement immediately heightened fears of a broader regional escalation in the Middle East, particularly given the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant share of global oil exports passes.

However, sentiment shifted quickly on June 12, when Trump announced a reversal of his earlier stance, stating that planned military operations against Iran had been postponed. This de-escalatory signal triggered a reversal in oil prices, pushing them lower across major benchmarks.

On the London Intercontinental Exchange, Brent crude fell by $2.19 to $88.19 per barrel. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange dropped by $1.97 to $85.74 per barrel. In contrast, Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude showed a modest increase of 0.51%, reaching $96.85 per barrel, reflecting regional pricing dynamics and quality differentials.

The oil market's reaction underscores a long-standing pattern: geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East continues to act as a primary driver of short-term price volatility. The mere prospect of military escalation between the United States and Iran is sufficient to inject risk premiums into crude prices, particularly given Iran's proximity to critical shipping lanes.

At the center of these concerns lies the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. Any disruption in this narrow maritime passage could significantly affect global supply flows, pushing prices sharply higher. Historical precedent supports this sensitivity - during previous Gulf crises, oil prices reportedly surged to as high as $150 per barrel when military operations intensified in the region.

In the current cycle, however, market reactions have been more restrained. Despite sharp rhetoric from Washington, traders appear less willing to price in sustained supply shocks unless actual disruptions occur. This suggests a degree of "geopolitical fatigue" in markets that have repeatedly faced, but ultimately avoided, large-scale supply interruptions in the Gulf.

Adding complexity to the situation are reports of diplomatic progress between the United States and Iran. According to available information, negotiations held in Pakistan and Qatar have reportedly produced an initial agreement framework. A memorandum of understanding is expected to be signed in Geneva in the coming days.

If confirmed, such an agreement could mark a significant turning point in U.S.-Iran relations, potentially reducing geopolitical risk premiums embedded in oil prices. However, uncertainty remains high, as official confirmation from both sides has yet to be fully established, and previous diplomatic efforts have frequently stalled at later stages.

President Trump himself commented on the situation, noting that U.S. Navy forces had helped facilitate the safe passage of approximately 100 million barrels of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. According to his statement, tankers carrying crude from Gulf producers such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait were escorted through the strategic waterway, ensuring uninterrupted flows to global markets. This, he argued, helped prevent a sharper increase in oil prices.

While Middle Eastern geopolitics dominate short-term price movements, structural supply concerns are also influencing global oil dynamics. One of the key contributing factors is declining production capacity in Russia, where ongoing drone strikes have reportedly disabled nearly ten oil refineries.

As a result, Russia's production has fallen from around 10 million barrels per day to approximately 8.8 million barrels per day. This decline has reduced domestic refining capacity, creating bottlenecks in the production of gasoline, diesel, and other refined products. While Russia continues to export crude oil, it faces increasing limitations in processing and internal distribution.

Despite these challenges, Russia has maintained relatively strong export levels, shipping an estimated 3.36 million barrels per day. The majority of these exports are directed toward Asian markets, particularly China and India, which remain the largest buyers of Russian crude despite ongoing sanctions and Western trade restrictions.

Market participants and the broader international community are now focused on whether the United States and Iran will ultimately reach a formal agreement and sign a memorandum. Such an outcome could significantly ease tensions and reduce the geopolitical premium embedded in oil prices.

However, the situation remains highly fluid. Even small shifts in rhetoric or isolated military incidents could quickly reverse recent price declines. As history has shown, oil markets respond not only to actual supply changes but also to expectations of future risk.

In the near term, oil prices are likely to remain sensitive to developments in the Middle East. While diplomatic progress offers a path toward stabilization, the persistence of underlying tensions suggests that volatility will remain a defining feature of the market landscape.