Elon Musk Becomes First Trillionaire

American entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly become the first trillionaire in history following the public listing of shares in SpaceX, AzerNEWS reports.

According to statements attributed to the company, SpaceX previously announced plans to raise a record $75 billion through its initial public offering (IPO).

On June 11, SpaceX revealed the pricing and structure of its IPO, offering 555,555,555 shares at $135 per share. The company's shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker symbol SPCX starting June 12.

However, the claim that Elon Musk has officially become a trillionaire requires clarification, as noted by The Washington Post. According to the report, Musk's combined holdings in SpaceX and Tesla could be valued at around $1.1 trillion after the IPO. At the same time, a significant portion of this wealth is not immediately liquid and is tied to long-term company performance and ambitious milestones.

For example, SpaceX shares worth an estimated $867 billion are linked to future achievements, including the development of a human settlement on Mars, meaning they would only fully vest if such goals are accomplished.

The report also highlights that Musk's compensation structure is heavily performance-based, with stock packages tied to specific technological and financial targets. Without these conditional assets, analysts argue that his accessible wealth would not yet reach trillionaire status.

Interestingly, financial experts point out that this kind of “future-linked valuation” is becoming more common among tech giants, where billionaire wealth is increasingly tied not just to current profits, but to long-term, high-risk visionary projects that may take decades to materialize.