Senior Researcher & Integration Lead, University of Oxford

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Dr. Amani Maalouf is a Senior Researcher leading waste management research at the Oxford Sustainable Finance Group, Smith School of Enterprise and the Environment, University of Oxford. She holds a Ph.D. degree in Environmental and Water Resources Engineering. Her work employs interdisciplinary methods, including environmental life cycle assessment, socio-economic analysis, life cycle costing, emission accounting, and material flow analysis, to support informed decision-making in waste management, renewable energy, the circular economy, sustainable finance, and climate change mitigation.

She has a distinguished record of international publications in high-impact peer-reviewed journals, conference proceedings, and book chapters. She has also made significant contributions to international scientific reports, strategic frameworks, and professional expert consultation reports. Her expertise in waste management has earned her invitations to chair conference sessions, serve on various scientific conference committees, and speak as an invited expert at prestigious international conferences. Additionally, she serves the international community by chairing and organising the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) Young Professionals Group Online Conference, a leading platform in waste management organised by young professionals for young professionals. Her ongoing leadership in this initiative has spanned several years and continues to foster knowledge exchange and innovation within the global waste management community.

She equally serves the academic community as a regular peer-reviewer, guest editor, and on the editorial board of international journals. Her research collaboration outputs received prestigious international awards, including the Springer Excellence Paper Award in 2018. She managed to engage herself with the local and international communities by contributing to many newspaper articles and interviews to spread awareness of different environmental issues. Her work has been also featured on many international TV channels.

Amani has a strong track record of successful projects and collaborations with international institutions. Her work spans more than ten countries across Europe, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. She has served as a senior environmental expert and team leader on multiple interdisciplinary research and development projects funded by renowned organisations such as the World Bank, UNEP, UNDP, the International Solid Waste Association, the European Investment Bank, the European Commission, and the Royal Academy of Engineering.

–present Senior researcher, University of Oxford

Experience