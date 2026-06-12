Bachem Holding AG Announces Capital Markets Day 2026

June 12, 2026 11:47 AM EDT | Source: Bachem Holding AG

Bubendorf, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - Bachem Holding AG (SIX: BANB) will host its Capital Markets Day on 26 November 2026 at The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, as well as virtually. This hybrid event will provide insights into the company's strategic priorities, business outlook, and key developments.









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Event Details:

Date: 26 November 2026 Location: The Circle Convention Center, Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport, The Circle 41, Zurich Airport Welcome Coffee: 8:30 AM Start of Event: 9:00 AM End of Event: 12:00 PM Flying Lunch: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Please note that this is a preliminary save-the-date notification. A formal invitation, including the full agenda and registration link, will follow in due course.

Save the date calendar file

We look forward to welcoming you to Zurich.

Alain Schaffter, CFO

Barbora Blaha, Head IR