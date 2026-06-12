MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Josh Kesselman, RAW Founder, Featured in High Times Article on Forbes Cannabis 42.0

June 12, 2026 12:14 PM EDT | Source: Honest Media, LLC

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2026) - High Times has published a feature highlighting the inclusion of Josh Kesselman, founder of RAW rolling papers and publisher of High Times, on the 2026 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list.







High Times has published a feature highlighting the inclusion of Josh Kesselman on the 2026 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list.

The article explores Joshua Kesselman 's journey from a young rolling paper enthusiast to one of the most recognizable figures in cannabis culture, while examining the business ventures and industry contributions that led to his recognition by Forbes. The annual Cannabis 42.0 list honors leaders who are actively shaping the future of the legal cannabis industry through innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural influence.

According to the High Times article, Joshua D Kesselman was selected alongside a distinguished group of cannabis entrepreneurs and industry leaders. Notably, Josh Kesselman is the only publisher included on the 2026 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list.







The article explores Joshua Kesselman 's journey from a young rolling paper enthusiast to one of the most recognizable figures in cannabis culture.

The feature traces Joshua Kesselman 's path from opening Knuckleheads Tobacco and Gifts in Gainesville, Florida, during his college years to founding HBI International and eventually launching RAW Rolling Papers in 2005. Today, RAW is one of the most recognized rolling paper and smoking accessory brands in the world and has become synonymous with modern smoking culture.

High Times also recounts how Josh D Kesselman 's career evolved beyond product innovation and into cannabis media. Josh Kesselman and business partner Matthew Woodstock Stang acquired High Times following the publication's receivership. Since then, the company has worked to restore the iconic brand through renewed digital publishing, the return of print editions, and the revival of Cannabis Cup events.







Josh Kesselman is the only publisher included on the 2026 Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list.

The article highlights the significance of Joshua Kesselman 's inclusion on the Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list not only as recognition of RAW's global success, but also as acknowledgment of his efforts to preserve and rebuild one of cannabis culture's most influential media institutions.

Forbes compiles its Cannabis 42.0 list through extensive interviews with executives, investors, and industry experts, along with reviews of business performance and market impact. The 2026 list reflects the diversity of today's cannabis economy, featuring leaders from cultivation, retail, manufacturing, technology, distribution, and media.









The Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list honors leaders like Josh Kessleman who are actively shaping the future of the legal cannabis industry.

By featuring Joshua D Kesselman 's Forbes recognition, High Times underscores the growing connection between cannabis entrepreneurship, cultural advocacy, and industry storytelling. The article presents Josh Kesselman 's career as an example of how innovation, persistence, and a long-term commitment to cannabis culture can influence multiple sectors of the industry.

As High Times continues its revival and RAW remains a global leader in rolling papers, Joshua Kesselman 's appearance on the Forbes Cannabis 42.0 list represents another milestone in a career that has helped shape the modern cannabis landscape.

The full High Times article can be read here.

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Source: Honest Media, LLC