The Peach Cobbler Factory Continues Growth With 15Th Location In Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWNAN, Ga., June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Peach Cobbler Factory, one of America's fastest-growing dessert chains, is excited to announce the opening of its 15th location in the State of Georgia with a new store serving the Newnan and Sharpsburg communities.

The new location is owned and operated by Reginald Andrews and is located at:

The Peach Cobbler Factory 3441 Highway 34 Sharpsburg, GA 30276

Known for its famous cobblers, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, cheesecakes, milkshakes, dessert flights, ice cream, and refreshing beverages, The Peach Cobbler Factory has become a destination for guests seeking a unique dessert experience.

Founded in 2013 and franchising since 2021, The Peach Cobbler Factory has grown into a national brand with more than 135 brick-and-mortar and mobile operations across 26 states. The company continues to expand its footprint while remaining committed to serving high-quality desserts made fresh daily.

“We are excited that Reginald Andrews and his family have continued to grow with The Peach Cobbler Factory family and we get to celebrate the opening of our 15th Georgia location,” said Greg George, CEO and Co-Owner of The Peach Cobbler Factory.“Georgia has been an incredible market for our brand, and we look forward to serving even more guests throughout the Newnan and Sharpsburg communities.”

Guests can enjoy dine-in, takeout, catering, and delivery through popular third-party delivery platforms like Door Dash, Grub Hub, Uber Eats along with catering platform E-Z Catering.

About The Peach Cobbler Factory

Founded in 2013, The Peach Cobbler Factory is a rapidly growing dessert franchise specializing in cobblers, banana puddings, cinnamon rolls, brownies, cookies, milkshakes, cheesecakes, ice cream creations, dessert flights, and more. With locations across the United States, The Peach Cobbler Factory is dedicated to delivering a memorable dessert experience through quality products, hospitality, and innovation.

The company is co-owned by Fortune 50 CEO Larry Johnston, former Chairman and CEO of Albertsons Inc., and Greg George, a franchising veteran with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling successful franchise brands.

For more information about The Peach Cobbler Factory or to find a location near you, visit PeachCobblerFactory

For franchise information, visit

PR Contact

Emeka Diayi- Director of Social

The Peach Cobbler Factory

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at