Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Zoetis, Inc. Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Zoetis And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm Before The July 27Th Deadline

If you purchased or acquired Zoetis securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What's Happening:



Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Zoetis, Inc. (“Zoetis” or the“Company”) (NYSE:ZTS) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis securities between January 14, 2025 and May 6, 2026, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until July 27, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) veterinarian prescription growth and adoption of Zoetis' Librela, a canine pain treatment, were sharply weakening as clinicians became more cautious following FDA safety warnings concerning serious neurological complications in dogs; (2) Zoetis' Simparica Trio was losing significant market share to a lower priced competing canine parasiticide with broader indicated use in a slowing overall market; and (3) Zoetis' dermatology products, Apoquel and Cytopoint, were losing substantial market share to a newly launched competing canine treatment; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Zoetis shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

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