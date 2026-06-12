MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, June 12, 2026

2026 half-year financial report release

Aramis Group today announces that the company has filed its 2026 half-year financial report, ended March 31, 2026, with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers).

Aramis Group 2026 half-year financial report is available on the Company's website under“Investors / Regulated information”.

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Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for 25 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of more than €2.3 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 119,000 B2C vehicles and welcomes close to 70 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs more than 2,400 people and has nine industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94)

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Press release - ARAMIS GROUP - 2026 half-year financial report release