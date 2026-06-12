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Sentauto Posted A News Article On“From 1997 To A New Era: How FREELANDER Reinterprets Its Land Rover DNA Into Modern Design”


2026-06-12 12:32:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, June 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentauto Automotive Communication Company posted a news article on“From 1997 to a New Era: How FREELANDER Reinterprets Its Land Rover DNA into Modern Design”. This can be accessed in full here: .

This article examines how FREELANDER reinterprets its legendary Land Rover design DNA for the new energy era, building on the 1997 original that pioneered the lifestyle SUV segment. It outlines the brand's modern design language featuring the Castle-style Body architecture and signature heritage elements, and explains how FREELANDER blends British craftsmanship, intelligent technologies and all-terrain heritage to redefine premium mobility for modern explorers.

Contact:
Lilia Gao / Sentauto Automotive Communication Company
Phone: (86) 18513886849
Email:...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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