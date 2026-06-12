Capital City Roofing Founder Brad Strawbridge Joins RT3 (Roofing Technology Think Tank) Board Of Directors
Strawbridge brings the perspective of an operator who has built and deployed technology inside a high-growth roofing company. He is the co-founder of BuilderLync, an operating platform built for roofing contractors, and has led Capital City Roofing's adoption of drone inspection, data-driven condition scoring, and technology-enabled sales and production systems.
"The roofing companies that win the next decade will be the ones that adopt technology with discipline," said Strawbridge. "RT3 brings together the people pushing the industry forward, and I am glad to contribute an operator's perspective, including the lessons from building our own platform from the inside out."
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About Capital City Roofing
Capital City Roofing is a residential, commercial, and multi-family roofing company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving property owners across Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, and Texas. The company holds both GAF Master Elite and CertainTeed ShingleMaster Premier certifications, and also holds GAF Commercial and GenFlex Commercial certifications. Capital City Roofing is a National Roofing Contractors Association (NRCA) member and a Roofing Alliance Guarantor Member. Every estimate includes the company's signature 27-Point Inspection, a drone, on-roof, and attic evaluation scored on a 100-Point Condition Index, with a photo report the property owner keeps whether they hire Capital City Roofing or not. The company completes more than 1000 roofing projects annually ranging from repairs, roof maintenance plans, and full roof replacements and maintains a 4.9 to 5.0 star rating across 250-plus Google reviews. Capital City Roofing is led by Founder and CEO Brad Strawbridge. Learn more at . Excellence in Roofing, Powered by Innovation and Integrity.
MEDIA CONTACT
Jacqueline Garcia, Executive Assistant
Capital City Roofing
(470) 766-3285
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