Livefeed Erie Art Company Presents Jackson King- The Bath: Saudade

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- FEED Media Art Center is proud to spotlight its ongoing liveFEED series, a broadcast initiative connecting Erie's arts community with international media artists and global audiences. This June, we are excited to showcase the immersive, real-time audiovisual work of artist-in-residence Jackson King.

Jackson King's latest installment, The Bath: Saudade, represents the cutting edge of the liveFEED series. This performance utilizes the artist's own memories, captured on Hi8 tape, as raw material for a modified security algorithm, which the system then translates into live video synthesis and sound. By exploring themes of melancholic longing, King creates a deeply personal and physical performance that reflects the intersection of analog video synthesis and experimental electronics.

Tune in: Sunday, June 14, 2026

6:00 PM - 9:00 PM EDT

FEED Media Art Center

Erie, PA

@FEEDart

Call to Action:

The Erie Art Company is seeking your support to raise $2,000 for Melia Efstratis Chendo and Jackson King as they embark on an artist residency at SomoS in Berlin to develop their collaborative project, Systems of Constraint. This provocative work explores the psychic and physical dimensions of being bound, slowed, and watched, utilizing durational performance and technical systems like analog video synthesis and modular audio. By supporting this residency, scheduled for August through October 2026, you are enabling critical experimentation into the "enigmatic signifiers" that shape our subjectivity and desire. All donations are tax-deductible through the Erie Art Company, providing a unique opportunity to champion experimental art that pushes the boundaries of human connection and creative expression. Donate Here

About liveFEED

liveFEED is FEED Media Art Center's ongoing live broadcast series. All broadcasts are free, open-access, and streamed via the FEED YouTube channel, bringing international media art, local roots, and innovation directly to a worldwide audience.

About FEED Media Art Center

FEED Media Art Center is a nonprofit arts organization based in Erie, Pennsylvania, dedicated to media art, new media performance, and digital culture. For more information, visit FEED.###

The Erie Art Company (EACo), a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is the creative engine and curatorial anchor for the 50,000-square-foot FEED Media Art Center. This partnership transforms physical infrastructure into a "phy-digital" innovation laboratory, professionalizing experimental media arts while revitalizing downtown Erie.

EACo's vision removes barriers for digital artists through the OPENFEED residency, managing the entire lifecycle from global recruitment to installation production. By providing mentorship and developing specialized exhibition technology like the liveFEED Art Box Player, EACo ensures artistic agency and high-fidelity public presentations.

Central to this mission is integrating residency alumni into a sustainable ecosystem. EACo leverages its global network to create a talent pipeline for Erie's youth, using workshops and collaborations to transform transient residencies into local community impact. This circular exchange positions Erie as a node in the global media art circuit, providing viable creative technology careers to combat "brain drain."

Projects like this are supported from a grant or from mediathe foundation inc.

Upcoming liveFEED Event

Audiences are invited to join us for our next broadcast on Friday, June 19, from 6:00–10:00 PM at FEED Media Art Center, 1307 State Street, Erie, PA. The upcoming event will feature performances by 4EVR MICHAEL and AL BEEF.