Delhi Govt To Give Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia To Malviya Nagar Fire, Saket Building Collapse Victims' Kin

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the devastating fire at Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar and the tragic building collapse in Saidulajab, Saket, announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of each of the victims.

At a special and solemn programme held at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta announced that the Delhi government would provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to citizens injured.

The Chief Minister honoured courageous citizens, police personnel, administrative officials and rescue workers who put their own lives at risk to save others.

They were presented with commendation certificates and cheques of Rs 21,000 each in recognition of their efforts.

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay and Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar attended the event as distinguished guests.

During the programme, the Chief Minister specially honoured Riyazuddin Mansoori, who displayed exceptional courage and presence of mind during the Hauz Rani fire by laying out mattresses that helped save several lives.

Appreciating his humanitarian efforts, she reimbursed the cost of the mattresses he used and presented him with a cheque for Rs 21,000 as a gesture of encouragement.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of those who lost their lives in both tragedies.

Those honoured for their significant contribution to relief and rescue operations during the Saket building collapse included Chander Prakash, District Project Officer, South District Disaster Management Authority, Inspector Ritesh Kumar Sharma of Delhi Police, Constable Manish Kumar Jangid, Constable Vivek Shakya, Constable Angad Meena, local residents Kapil Giri and Harjeet Kumar and Dr Rafiq Khan.

The Chief Minister also honoured Israr Khan, Kamal Kumar, Shashi Kumar, Pawan Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Sanjay Goyal, Shiv Kumar, Govind, Kunal, Mohammad Uwais, Mohammad Afzal, Mohammad Anees, Aamir Khan, Wasim Raja, Mohammad Sohaib Khan, Riyazuddin, Inspector Vinay Yadav, Head Constable Dinesh, Head Constable Kartar, Head Constable Rajveer, Head Constable Deshraj, Wasim Khan Gauri and Rajpal for their courageous role in rescue efforts during the Malviya Nagar fire.