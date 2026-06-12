Delhi BJP President Meets DU V-C, Gives Booklet On Achievements Of PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 12 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completes 12 years in office, Delhi BJP President Harsh Malhotra on Friday met Delhi University's Vice Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh and presented him a booklet outlining the achievements of the government.

With PM Modi setting the record as the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party is reaching out to distinguished members of society through various programmes to highlight the achievements of the Central Government over the past 12 years.

As part of this initiative, the party is also presenting them with a booklet detailing these achievements, the statement said.

Malhotra's engagement with the Vice Chancellor of the University of Delhi was part of this initiative, it said.

On this occasion, Delhi BJP leader and University Professor Abhishek Tandon also accompanied the State President during the meeting with the Vice Chancellor.

Later, marking the completion of 12 years of PM Modi's people-centric government, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Malhotra congratulated him during a press conference.

They said that his government has remained dedicated to trust, development and public welfare.

The press conference was moderated by BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor in the presence of State Vice President and MLA Rajkumar Bhatia. Kapoor said that the last 12 years have been devoted to building a transformed India.

Addressing the media, Chief Minister Gupta said that the day is a celebration of the achievements of a new India and also marks the completion of 12 years of Narendra Modi's tenure as Prime Minister.

She said that 12 years of development, trust, and commitment to public service have written a new chapter every day, with the benefits reaching all 1.4 billion people in the country.

She added that over the past 12 years, Prime Minister Modi has transformed the office of the Prime Minister into a medium of public service rather than merely a position of power, redefining the meaning of leadership.

Rekha Gupta further said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India has achieved remarkable progress over the past 12 years, from agriculture and rural development to the Chandrayaan mission, and from village communities to global forums.

The journey India has undertaken during this period has been extraordinary. A country that once sought only to establish its presence on the global stage is now shaping the global agenda and can influence the direction of the world.

She said that today the world views India as a source of solutions and opportunities. The past 12 years have been a journey built on public trust, people's participation and collective strength, and this transformation can be understood through the many achievements accomplished during this period.